Is another Turkish lira crisis brewing?













In its morning note, Commerzbank said every exogenous shock to the lira is a potential trigger for a lira crisis, because the central bank can't raise interest rates. Turkey's military operations in Syria are a big concern for TRY, outweighing the negative effects of recent central bank easing and even the spread of the coronavirus. USD/TRY posted a high Monday of 6.15, last seen amid the August 2019 flash crash (6.4700), but in May 2019 prior, when it topped at 6.2460. FX option markets have been warning of more TRY weakness for weeks, rewarding those who already acted . The cost to protect against USD/TRY volatility and further TRY weakness continues to rise – the benchmark one-month implied volatility, which determines an options premium, has almost doubled to 13.5 since early February, as have one-month risk reversals to 4.3 vols (TRY puts over calls). However, despite those gains, option premiums have plenty more upside potential compared with extreme peaks from March 2019 and August 2018, should that situation worsen.