Kosmos Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results













DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kosmos Energy Ltd. (“Kosmos”) (NYSE: KOS) announced today the financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the quarter, the Company generated a net loss of $36 million, or $0.09 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net loss(1) of $37 million or $0.09 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 HIGHLIGHTS

Net cash provided by operating activities – $228 million; free cash flow1 (non-GAAP) – $139 million

Sales – 7.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)

Revenues – $450 million

Realized oil and gas revenues, excluding the impact of hedging program – $59.76 per boe

Production expense – $136 million, or $18.12 per boe

General and administrative expenses – $21 million, $16 million cash expense and $5 million non-cash equity based compensation expense

Capital expenditure – $122 million

At quarter end, the Company was in a net overlift position of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil.

Fourth quarter results included a mark-to-market loss of $36 million related to the Company’s oil derivative contracts. As of the quarter end and including recently executed hedges, Kosmos has approximately 18.0 million barrels of Brent oil hedged covering 2020 and 2021.

Kosmos exited the fourth quarter of 2019 with approximately $825 million of liquidity, total debt of $2.05 billion, and $1.82 billion of net debt.

Commenting on the company’s 2019 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: “2019 was a strong year for Kosmos with the business generating approximately $250 million of free cash flow, the third successive year of material organic cash generation. Our free cash flow enabled us to reduce our leverage and initiate the payment of our dividend, in line with our strategy of protecting the balance sheet and delivering shareholder returns.

It was also one of the most active years in the company’s history with over 1.7 million man hours operating five wells. Importantly, this activity was executed with zero lost time or recordable incidents, a best-in-class safety performance. Our exploration and appraisal program delivered five successes from seven wells drilled and we continue to make excellent progress with our developments in Mauritania and Senegal with Tortue Phase 1 around 25 percent complete at year-end.

Kosmos is integrating climate risk into its business strategy and we see the energy transition as a major opportunity for progressive companies like Kosmos to play an important role. Today, we will present our climate policy as part of our wider environmental, social and governance responsibilities, with a commitment to both transparency and emissions reduction. With a diverse portfolio of advantaged oil and gas assets, Kosmos is well-positioned to deliver shareholder value while advancing the societies in which we work.”

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Total net production in the fourth quarter of 2019 averaged approximately 65,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd)(2).

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

U.S. Gulf of Mexico production averaged approximately 26,000 boepd net (82% oil) during the fourth quarter. Record fourth quarter production was driven by strong performance at Odd Job and initial production from new wells from the Odd Job, Gladden, and Nearly Headless Nick fields. During the fourth quarter, Kosmos recorded approximately $75 million of exploration expense related to the Resolution-1 and Oldfield-1 unsuccessful wells.

Ghana

During the fourth quarter of 2019, net production from Ghana averaged approximately 27,800 barrels of oil per day (bopd). As forecast, Kosmos lifted four cargos from Ghana during the fourth quarter. The Jubilee gas enhancement work program that was rescheduled from the fourth quarter of 2019 into the first quarter of 2020, was completed in early February with production rates of around 90,000 bopd now being achieved.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 11,400 bopd net in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Kosmos lifted one and a half cargos from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter.

In late October, the S-5 well encountered approximately 39 meters of net oil pay in good-quality Santonian reservoir. The well is located within tieback range of the Ceiba FPSO and work is currently ongoing to establish the scale of the discovered resource and evaluate the optimal development solution. The well was drilled in approximately 800 meters of water to a total measured depth of around 4,400 meters.

Mauritania & Senegal

The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project located offshore Mauritania and Senegal remains on track with Phase 1 approximately 25 percent complete. Pre-FEED work is ongoing for Phases 2 and 3 and these phases are expected to expand capacity to almost 10 MTPA of LNG export capacity.

On February 11, 2020, Kosmos and its partners signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with BP Gas Marketing Limited for 2.45 million tonnes per annum of liquified natural gas from Phase 1 of the project for an initial term of up to 20 years. Signing the SPA has allowed Kosmos to book approximately 100 mmboe of proven reserves associated with the project.

In October, Kosmos announced that the Orca-1 exploration well made a major gas discovery offshore Mauritania in the BirAllah area. Orca was the largest deepwater hydrocarbon discovery in 2019 and the results continue the 100 percent success rate from nine wells targeting the inboard gas trend in Mauritania/Senegal.

2020 Capital Expenditure Budget

Kosmos expects to spend approximately $325 to $375 million in 2020, excluding Mauritania and Senegal, with spending focused on maintaining existing production and growth through infrastructure led exploration. In Mauritania and Senegal, total 2020 capital expenditure for Kosmos’ approximately 30 percent working interest is expected to be around $250 million and is expected to be funded from proceeds from the previously announced and ongoing farm-down process.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos’ working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos’ working interest and net of royalty.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue $ 449,657 $ 301,446 $ 1,499,416 $ 886,666 Gain on sale of assets 10,528 — 10,528 7,666 Other income, net 30 8,054 (35 ) 8,037 Total revenues and other income 460,215 309,500 1,509,909 902,369 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 136,297 73,066 402,613 224,727 Facilities insurance modifications, net (19,080 ) (14,857 ) (24,254 ) 6,955 Exploration expenses 97,933 54,580 180,955 301,492 General and administrative 21,307 34,513 110,010 99,856 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 147,675 121,228 563,861 329,835 Interest and other financing costs, net 29,509 33,063 155,074 101,176 Derivatives, net 36,001 (267,537 ) 71,885 (31,430 ) Gain on equity method investments, net — (13,244 ) — (72,881 ) Other expenses, net 12,850 1,663 24,648 (6,501 ) Total costs and expenses 462,492 22,475 1,484,792 953,229 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,277 ) 287,025 25,117 (50,860 ) Income tax expense 33,496 101,460 80,894 43,131 Net income (loss) $ (35,773 ) $ 185,565 $ (55,777 ) $ (93,991 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 401,516 421,067 401,368 404,585 Diluted 401,516 426,826 401,368 404,585 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.0452 $ — $ 0.1808 $ —

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,502 $ 173,515 Receivables, net 174,293 140,006 Other current assets 167,762 196,179 Total current assets 566,557 509,700 Property and equipment, net 3,642,332 3,459,701 Other non-current assets 108,343 118,788 Total assets $ 4,317,232 $ 4,088,189 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 149,483 $ 176,540 Accrued liabilities 380,704 195,596 Other current liabilities 8,914 12,172 Total current liabilities 539,101 384,308 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,008,063 2,120,547 Deferred tax liabilities 653,221 477,179 Other non-current liabilities 275,145 164,677 Total long-term liabilities 2,936,429 2,762,403 Total stockholders’ equity 841,702 941,478 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,317,232 $ 4,088,189

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (35,773 ) $ 185,565 $ (55,777 ) $ (93,991 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs) 149,958 123,538 573,118 339,214 Deferred income taxes (20,530 ) 93,240 (90,370 ) 9,145 Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments 80,452 8,251 87,813 123,199 Change in fair value of derivatives 33,433 (262,017 ) 67,436 (29,960 ) Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (6,757 ) (35,237 ) (31,458 ) (137,942 ) Equity-based compensation 4,988 9,255 32,370 35,230 Gain on sale of assets (10,528 ) — (10,528 ) (7,666 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 24,794 4,324 Undistributed equity in earnings — (5,280 ) — (45 ) Other (531 ) 1,628 9,069 2,865 Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 33,162 51,301 21,683 16,118 Net cash provided by operating activities 227,874 170,244 628,150 260,491 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (99,575 ) (64,501 ) (340,217 ) (213,806 ) Other property (3,505 ) (4,375 ) (11,796 ) (7,935 ) Acquisition of oil and gas properties, net of cash acquired — — — (961,764 ) Return of investment from KTIPI — 42,036 — 184,664 Proceeds on sale of assets 15,000 — 15,000 13,703 Notes receivable from partners (7,353 ) — (26,918 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (95,433 ) (26,840 ) (363,931 ) (985,138 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt — 175,000 175,000 1,175,000 Payments on long-term debt (100,000 ) (150,000 ) (425,000 ) (325,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes — — 641,875 — Redemption of senior secured notes — — (535,338 ) — Purchase of treasury stock / tax withholdings — (188,356 ) (1,983 ) (206,051 ) Dividends (18,152 ) — (72,599 ) — Deferred financing costs (1 ) (1,927 ) (2,444 ) (38,672 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (118,153 ) (165,283 ) (220,489 ) 605,277 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,288 (21,879 ) 43,730 (119,370 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 215,058 207,495 185,616 304,986 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 229,346 $ 185,616 $ 229,346 $ 185,616

_____________________________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(9.3) million and $(29.8) million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(36.3) million and $(137.1) million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Equity Method Investment (In thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31,

2018 December 31,

2018 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue $ 121,141 $ 721,299 Other income (521 ) (477 ) Total revenues and other income 120,620 720,822 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 32,319 147,685 Depletion and depreciation 17,988 126,983 Other expenses, net 639 429 Total costs and expenses 50,946 275,097 Income before income taxes 69,674 445,725 Income tax expense 22,933 156,981 Net income $ 46,741 $ 288,744 Kosmos’ share of net income $ 23,371 $ 144,372 Basis difference amortization(1) 10,127 71,491 Equity in earnings – KTIPI $ 13,244 $ 72,881

_____________________________________ (1) The basis difference, which is associated with oil and gas properties and subject to amortization, has been allocated to the Ceiba Field and Okume Complex. We amortized the basis difference using the unit-of-production method.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Kosmos Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(1) Total Net income (loss) $ (35,773 ) $ 185,565 $ 13,244 $ 198,809 Exploration expenses 97,933 54,580 352 54,932 Facilities insurance modifications, net (19,080 ) (14,857 ) — (14,857 ) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 147,675 121,228 19,120 140,348 Equity-based compensation 4,988 9,255 — 9,255 Derivatives, net 36,001 (267,537 ) — (267,537 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (9,324 ) (29,794 ) — (29,794 ) Inventory impairment and other 17,182 295 — 295 Disputed charges and related costs 2,486 (32 ) — (32 ) Gain on sale of assets (10,528 ) — — — Gain on equity method investment – KTIPI — (13,244 ) — (13,244 ) Interest and other financing costs, net 29,509 33,063 — 33,063 Income tax expense 33,496 101,460 11,467 112,927 EBITDAX $ 294,565 $ 179,982 $ 44,183 $ 224,165 Years ended Years ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Kosmos Kosmos Equatorial

Guinea (Equity

Method)(2) Total Net income (loss) $ (55,777 ) $ (93,991 ) $ 72,881 $ (21,110 ) Exploration expenses 180,955 301,492 352 301,844 Facilities insurance modifications, net (24,254 ) 6,955 — 6,955 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 563,861 329,835 134,982 464,817 Equity-based compensation 32,370 35,230 — 35,230 Derivatives, net 71,885 (31,430 ) — (31,430 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (36,341 ) (137,053 ) — (137,053 ) Inventory impairment and other 27,350 288 — 288 Disputed charges and related costs 4,149 (9,753 ) — (9,753 ) Gain on sale of assets (10,528 ) (7,666 ) — (7,666 ) Gain on equity method investment – KTIPI — (72,881 ) — (72,881 ) Interest and other financing costs, net 155,074 101,176 — 101,176 Income tax expense 80,894 43,131 78,491 121,622 EBITDAX $ 989,638 $ 465,333 $ 286,706 $ 752,039

_____________________________________ (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2018 we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during this period. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations and amortization of our basis difference for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method through this date.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (35,773 ) $ 185,565 $ (55,777 ) $ (93,991 ) Derivatives, net 36,001 (267,537 ) 71,885 (31,430 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (9,324 ) (29,794 ) (36,341 ) (137,053 ) Gain on sale of assets (10,528 ) — (10,528 ) (7,666 ) Facilities insurance modifications, net (19,080 ) (14,857 ) (24,254 ) 6,955 Inventory impairment and other 17,182 295 27,350 288 Disputed charges and related costs 2,486 (32 ) 4,149 (9,753 ) Impairment of suspended well costs — — — 57,772 Gain on exit of Essaouira — (8,043 ) 0 (8,043 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 24,794 4,324 Total selected items before tax 16,737 (319,968 ) 57,055 (124,606 ) Income tax expense on adjustments(1) (17,593 ) 94,977 (22,573 ) 29,653 Adjusted net loss $ (36,629 ) $ (39,426 ) $ (21,295 ) $ (188,944 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) Derivatives, net 0.09 (0.62 ) 0.18 (0.08 ) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.02 ) (0.07 ) (0.09 ) (0.34 ) Gain on sale of assets (0.03 ) — (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Facilities insurance modifications, net (0.05 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) 0.02 Inventory impairment and other 0.04 — 0.07 — Disputed charges and related costs 0.01 — 0.01 (0.02 ) Impairment of suspended well costs — — — 0.14 Gain on exit of Essaouira — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 0.06 0.01 Total selected items before tax 0.04 (0.74 ) 0.14 (0.31 ) Income tax expense on adjustments(1) (0.04 ) 0.22 (0.05 ) 0.07 Adjusted net loss per diluted share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.47 ) Weighted average number of diluted shares 401,516 426,826 401,368 404,585

_____________________________________ (1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 227,874 $ 628,150 Net cash used in investing activities (95,433 ) (363,931 ) Other cash used in financing activities(1) (1 ) (22,889 ) Change in restricted cash 6,568 7,256 Free cash flow (before dividends) $ 139,008 $ 248,586

_____________________________________ (1) Amounts consist of costs related to the redemption of the senior secured notes, issuance of senior notes and other long-term debt and the purchase of treasury stock.

Operational Summary(1) (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) Kosmos 7.092 4.596 23.331 12.673 Equity method investment – Equatorial Guinea — 0.950 — 5.228 Total Oil (MMBbl) 7.092 5.546 23.331 17.901 Gas (MMcf) 1.671 1.959 6.323 2.268 NGL (MMBbl) 0.154 0.154 0.548 0.179 Total (MMBoe) 7.525 6.027 24.933 18.458 Revenue Oil sales: Kosmos $ 444,019 $ 290,856 $ 1,475,706 $ 874,382 Equity method investment – Equatorial Guinea — 60,570 — 360,649 Total Oil sales 444,019 351,426 1,475,706 1,235,031 Gas sales 3,823 6,126 15,599 7,101 NGL sales 1,815 4,464 8,111 5,183 Total sales 449,657 362,016 1,499,416 1,247,315 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (9,324 ) (29,794 ) (36,341 ) (137,053 ) Realized revenue $ 440,333 $ 332,222 $ 1,463,075 $ 1,110,262 Oil and Gas Production Costs Kosmos $ 136,297 $ 73,066 $ 402,613 $ 224,727 Equity method investment – Equatorial Guinea — 16,160 — 73,843 Total oil and gas production costs $ 136,297 $ 89,226 $ 402,613 $ 298,570 Oil sales per Bbl: Kosmos $ 62.61 $ 63.28 $ 63.25 $ 69.00 Equity method investment – Equatorial Guinea — 63.76 — 68.98 Total Oil sales per Bbl 62.61 63.37 63.25 68.99 Gas sales per Mcf 2.29 3.13 2.47 3.13 NGL sales per Bbl 11.79 28.91 14.80 28.96 Total sales per Boe 59.76 60.06 60.14 67.58 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(2) (1.31 ) (6.48 ) (1.56 ) (10.81 ) Realized revenue per Boe(3) 58.52 55.12 58.68 60.15 Oil and gas production costs per Boe: Kosmos $ 18.12 $ 14.39 $ 16.15 $ 16.98 Equity method investment – Equatorial Guinea — $ 17.01 — $ 14.12 Total oil and gas production costs 18.12 14.80 16.15 16.18

_____________________________________ (1) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, we have presented separately our 50% share of the results from operations for the Equatorial Guinea investment, as we accounted for such investment under the equity method during these periods. (2) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos’ Net Oil Volumes Sold. (3) Realized revenue includes revenue from Kosmos, Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment), and Cash settlements on commodity derivatives; on a per Boe basis realized revenue is calculated using the total Net Volume Sold from both Kosmos and Equatorial Guinea (equity method investment). Kosmos was overlifted by approximately 323 thousand barrels as of December 31, 2019.

Hedging Summary As of December 31, 2019(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2020: Three-way collars Dated Brent 6,000 $ 57.50 $ 49.58 $ 80.18 Swaps with sold puts Dated Brent 2,000 60.53 48.75 — Put spread Dated Brent 6,000 59.17 50.00 — 2021: Swaps with sold puts Dated Brent 4,000 $ 60.28 $ 48.75 $ —

_____________________________________ (1) Please see the Company’s filed 10-K for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of December 31, 2019 and hedges added since year-end. (2) “Floor” represents floor price for collars or swaps and strike price for purchased puts. Note: Excludes 8.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $85.00 per Bbl in 2020 and 6.0 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $71.67 per Bbl in 2021.

2020 Guidance 1Q2020 FY 2020 Production(1,2) 63,000 – 67,000 boe per day 62,000 – 70,000 boe per day Opex $14.50 – $16.50 per boe $14.50 – $16.50 per boe DD&A $22.00 – $24.00 per boe $22.00 – $24.00 per boe G&A(3) $30 – $34 million $115 – $125 million Exploration Expense ~$36 – $40 million(4) ~$120 million Net Interest $26 – $30 million per quarter Tax $2.00 – $4.00 per boe Capex(5) $325 – $375 million in FY 2020