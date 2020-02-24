Kosmos Energy posts fourth-quarter loss; CFO to retire













Oil and gas explorer Kosmos Energy

on Monday posted an adjusted loss for the fourth quarter and said its Chief Financial Officer Thomas Chambers will retire in May.

The company said adjusted net loss came in at $36.6 million, or $0.09 a share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, from a net loss of $39.4 million, or $0.09 a share, a year earlier.

In a separate statement, the company said Chambers, who has been in the role for more than five years, will be succeeded by his deputy Neal Shah.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)