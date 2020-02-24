Oil and gas companies fall on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads













** Shares of energy companies fall premarket, tracking crude prices which tumbled >3% as an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in South Korea, Italy and Iran rattled investors

** Brent crude down 4.6%, at $55.68 per barrel, while U.S. crude drops 4% to $51.32 per barrel

** Oil majors Exxon Mobil down 3.2% and Chevron Corp falls 3.3%

** Oil and gas producers Devon Energy , Cabot Oil & Gas , ConocoPhillips , Occidental Petroleum , Marathon Oil , Whiting Petroleum and Callon Petroleum down between 2.5% and 9%

** Oilfield services companies Halliburton , Schlumberger NV and TechnipFMC fall between 3.7% and 4.7%

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)