Parkland extends relationship with Triple O’s restaurants to bring fresh, high quality food options to On the Run locations in new Canadian markets













CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX: PKI) announced today a multi-year agreement to strengthen its already extensive range of freshly prepared, high quality meal options by expanding its existing, long-standing relationship with Triple O’s restaurants.

This new and exclusive agreement builds on the success of Parkland’s existing network of convenience stores which feature Triple O’s in British Columbia. Importantly, it paves the way for more restaurants in British Columbia, as well as Triple O’s entry into new and densely populated markets in Alberta and Ontario.

“We look forward to working with Triple O’s to expand their presence in BC and launch their high-quality food brand and award-winning menu into Alberta and Ontario,” said Ian White, Parkland’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Innovation. “As part of our organic growth strategy, our goal is to include a high-quality food offering in every new and retrofitted On the Run convenience store.”

The combination of Parkland’s powerful network of fuel brands, accompanied by Triple O’s freshly prepared, high-quality, breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack options strongly complement Parkland’s already extensive food offering and is a natural, differentiated extension to its On the Run convenience store brand.

“This is an exciting day for the Triple O’s family,” said Warren Erhart, President of White Spot Hospitality. “We have a longstanding and successful partnership with Parkland in British Columbia and look forward to expanding on this success in new markets. With consumers’ evolving needs for convenience and premium quality food, it is with great pride and passion that we are now able to share our delicious and craveable taste of Triple O’s with our signature burgers, fresh-cut Kennebec fries and hand-scooped milkshakes, to so many more Canadians. Simply put, Triple O’s offers a taste like no other!”

About Parkland

Parkland is an independent supplier and marketer of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. Parkland services customers across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region and the Americas through three channels: Retail, Commercial and Wholesale. Parkland optimizes its fuel supply across these three channels by operating and leveraging a growing portfolio of supply relationships and storage infrastructure. Parkland provides trusted and locally relevant fuel brands and convenience store offerings in the communities it serves.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, realizing a supply advantage and acquiring prudently and integrating successfully. At the core of our strategy are our people, as well as our values of safety, integrity, community and respect, which are embraced across our organization.

About Triple O’s

Triple O’s Restaurants is a division of White Spot Hospitality, Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain since 1928. With over 60 premium quick service restaurants throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Asia, our guests can enjoy our signature burgers made with 100% fresh Canadian beef and Secret Triple “O” Sauce, fresh-cut Kennebec fries and hand-scooped milkshakes. Our restaurants offer a casual and authentic West Coast dining experience at Chevron gas stations, free-standing restaurants, sports arenas and on university and college campuses. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association and as one of BC’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. www.tripleos.com .

