Penn Virginia Corporation Schedules Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Penn Virginia Corporation (“Penn Virginia” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ:PVAC) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

Event: Penn Virginia Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

Earnings Call Timing: Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern

Webcast: Log onto the Company’s website, www.pennvirginia.com, up to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast can also be accessed at

https://services.choruscall.com/links/pvc200228.html

Phone: Dial toll-free (844) 707-6931 (international: (412) 317-9248) five to ten minutes before the scheduled start of the conference call.

Replay: An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s website beginning shortly after the webcast. The replay will also be available from February 28, 2020 through March 6, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 (international: (412) 317-0088) and entering the pass code 10139016.

2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting

The Company also announced that its 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held at 12:00 p.m. Eastern on May 4, 2020.

Penn Virginia Corporation is a pure-play independent oil and gas company engaged in the development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas, with operations in the Eagle Ford shale in south Texas. For more information, please visit our website at www.pennvirginia.com.

Contact:

Clay Jeansonne

Investor Relations

Ph: (713) 722-6540

E-Mail: invest@pennvirginia.com