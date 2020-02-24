Rexel Energy Solutions Now Offering EV Charging Stations & Solutions

TAUNTON, Mass., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Rexel Energy Solutions, a specialized business unit of Rexel USA, has announced that they have recently expanded their electrification offering.

While lighting and controls have historically been its core focus, Rexel Energy Solutions (RES) continues to expand their offering in support of the country’s electrification initiative. As part of RES’s multi-year strategy to expand their offering in order to help their clients implement comprehensive energy projects for end user clients, they have added Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to their offering. In support of EVSE, RES has brought in over a million dollars of stock, trained inside consultants, and hired a team of EV Specialists to provide comprehensive solutions to support ESCOs and Utilities across the country.

RES is hosting a webinar on March 11 at 2pm EST to discuss the EV market and their offering. The webinar will also cover key enablers and hurdles to mass EV adoption, types of cars and charging, and more. Visit www.rexelenergy.com/ev to register.

“RES sees the urgency for accelerated action to reduce emissions from transport,” said Paul Michaud, Vice President of Sales at Rexel Energy Solutions, “and with our transportation electrification initiative and our expanded product offering, we see a clear path to being part of the solution in collaboration with our ESCO and Utility partners.”

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations can help end-users attract and retain the right employees, clients or tenants, increase employee and customer satisfaction, achieve sustainability goals, and much more. RES has partnered with the top EV charging station companies to bring a complete solution – safe, reliable and driver-friendly EV charging stations, with 24/7 driver support, cloud-based software with features and plans for every industry, and world-class service and maintenance.

To drive this movement nationally, RES has hired EV specialists Julie Taylor and Ben Bercham.

Julie Taylor’s EV experience has spanned over 6 years, working with two of the largest EVSE manufacturers in the world; ChargePoint and EVBox. She has been consulting for airports, universities, smart cities, fleets, municipalities, retail centers, hotels, multi-family properties, workplaces, and many more. Julie will focus on supporting clients on the Eastern region of the country.

Ben Bercham’s EVSE experience spans over 4 years working with ChargePoint. He helped build and grow ChargePoint’s channel to the largest in the industry. This channel included companies that specialized in Energy, Construction and Technology and sold into airports, universities, fleets, municipalities, retail centers, hotels, multi-family properties, workplaces, and many more. Ben’s focus will be on clients on the Western part of the country.

“Both Julie and Ben have extensive experience in the EVSE industry, and with their understanding of EV market and Utility programs and grants nationwide, we are confident that they will help simplify the process of installing EV Charging Stations for both our ESCO clients and their end-user customers,” Michaud added.

Rexel Energy Solutions is a part of Rexel USA based in Dallas, TX, the U.S. subsidiary of the Rexel Group.

Rexel, a leader in the professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets – residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its customers to be at their best in running their business, by providing a broad range of sustainable and innovative products, services and solutions in the field of technical supply, automation and energy management. Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 32 countries, with more than 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.7 billion in 2019.

Learn more at www.rexelenergy.com

