U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 105,000 bpd – IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 1,135,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 28, decreasing available refining capacity by 105,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 1,214,000 bpd in the week ending March 6.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Feb. 24 Feb. 21 Feb. 19

03/06/2020 1,214 589 —

02/28/2020 1,135 578 578

02/21/2020 1,030 673 673

02/14/2020 791 791 741

02/07/2020 653 653 646 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)