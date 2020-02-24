U.S. oil to end bounce in $51.96-$52.56 zone













U.S. oil may end its bounce from the Monday low of $50.45 per barrel in a resistance zone of $51.96-$52.56, as suggested by a retracement analysis.

The zone is formed by the 50% and the 38.2% retracements on the uptrend from $49.42 to $54.50. The current bounce is regarded as a pullback towards a rising trendline.

Support is at $51.36, a break below which could cause a fall to $50.62. On the daily chart, oil has completed a pullback towards a bearish wedge, which suggests a target around $40.

Wave pattern indicates the progress of a downward wave C. The 100% projection level of this wave at $49.57 caused the pullback. This level may be retested.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

