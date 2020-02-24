USD/INR-Rise slows ahead of 72.13; Das cautious on rate cut













* USD/INR rally to fall short of 72.13, 2020 high as profit taking sets in

* Bargain hunting boosts APAC stocks after sharp fall Mon, S&P e-minis + 0.8%

* Falling U.S. yields cap USD; 10-year yield falls to lowest since July 2016

* Markets bet Fed is pushed to cut rates in coronavirus response

* MPC recognises room for further int rate cuts but inflation too high-RBI Das

* Oil decline, inflows into India stocks, corporate sales to weigh on USD

* Resistance 72.03, 72.13, 72.24, 72.41; support 71.75-80, 71.60-65