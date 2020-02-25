BW Offshore: Invitation to Q4 2019 Presentation 28 February













Invitation to Q4 2019 Presentation 28 February

BW Offshore will release its Annual Report 2019 and the Q4 2019 results on Friday 28 February at 07:30 (CET).

The company will host a presentation of the financial results 09:00 (CET) the same day at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be given by CEO Marco Beenen and CFO Ståle Andreassen.

The Annual Report, Q4 Presentation, Earnings Tables (in excel format) and webcast will be available at the website.

Please visit: https://www.bwoffshore.com/ir/quarterly-results/

For further information, please contact:

IR@bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 30 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.