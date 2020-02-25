Calpine Reports Full Year 2019 Results













Summary 2019 Financial Results (in millions): Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change Operating Revenues $ 10,072 $ 9,512 5.9 % Income from operations $ 1,592 $ 762 108.9 % Cash provided by operating activities $ 1,556 $ 1,101 41.3 % Net Income1 $ 770 $ 10 NM Commodity Margin2 $ 3,314 $ 3,033 9.3 % Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow2 $ 1,759 $ 1,634 7.6 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow2 $ 1,133 $ 976 16.1 %

1 Reported as Net Income attributable to Calpine on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.

2 Non-GAAP financial measure, see “Regulation G Reconciliations” for further details.

Calpine Corporation today reported Net Income1 of $770 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to Net Income of $10 million in the prior year. The year-over-year increase in Net Income was primarily due to an increase in Commodity Margin2 in our Texas and West segments and an increase in non-cash, mark-to-market earnings on our commodity hedge position for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to 2018. Cash provided by operating activities for 2019 was $1,556 million compared to $1,101 million in the prior year. The increase in Cash provided by operating activities was primarily due to an increase in Commodity Margin,2 as previously discussed, as well as a decrease in working capital employed resulting from a year-over-year net decrease in energy margin posting requirements and a change in environmental products balances.

REGIONAL SEGMENT REVIEW OF RESULTS Table 1: Commodity Margin by Segment (in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Variance West $ 1,151 $ 1,060 $ 91 Texas 857 646 211 East 924 970 (46 ) Retail 382 357 25 Total $ 3,314 $ 3,033 $ 281

West

Commodity Margin in our West segment increased by $91 million in 2019 compared to the prior year. Primary drivers were:

+ higher resource adequacy revenues and

+ higher contribution from hedging activities, partially offset by

– lower revenue from reliability must run contracts and

– lower generation at our Geysers Assets resulting from a third-party transmission outage associated with a wildfire.

Texas

Commodity Margin in our Texas segment increased by $211 million in 2019 compared to the prior year. Primary drivers were:

+ higher market spark spreads during August and September 2019, partially offset by

– higher revenue in the first quarter of 2018 associated with the sale of environmental credits with no similar activity in the current year.

East

Commodity Margin in our East segment decreased by $46 million in 2019 compared to the prior year. Primary drivers were:

– lower regulatory capacity revenue in PJM and ISO-NE,

– the sale of our Garrison and RockGen Energy Centers on July 10, 2019, and

– a gain associated with the cancellation of a PPA recorded during the first quarter of 2018 with no similar activity in 2019, partially offset by

+ higher contribution from hedging activities, and

+ the commencement of commercial operations at our York 2 Energy Center in March 2019.

Retail

Commodity Margin in our Retail segment increased by $25 million in 2019 compared to the prior year. Primary drivers were:

+ increased contribution from gas supply hedging activity associated with our retail gas business and

+ lower costs.

LIQUIDITY, CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL RESOURCES Table 2: Liquidity (in millions) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents, corporate(1) $ 1,072 $ 141 Cash and cash equivalents, non-corporate 59 64 Total cash and cash equivalents 1,131 205 Restricted cash 345 201 Corporate Revolving Facility availability(2) 1,392 966 CDHI revolving facility availability(3) 1 49 Other facilities availability(4) 3 7 Total current liquidity availability(5) $ 2,872 $ 1,428

Our ability to use corporate cash and cash equivalents is unrestricted. On January 21, 2020, we used the remaining cash on hand from the issuance of our 2028 First Lien Notes and 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes to redeem the remaining approximately $1,052 million aggregate principal amount of our 2022 and 2024 First Lien Notes and 2023 Senior Unsecured Notes. Our ability to use availability under our Corporate Revolving Facility is unrestricted. On April 5, 2019, we amended our Corporate Revolving Facility to increase the capacity by approximately $330 million from $1.69 billion to approximately $2.02 billion. On August 12, 2019, we amended our Corporate Revolving Facility to extend the maturity of $150 million in revolving commitments from June 27, 2020 to March 8, 2023, and to reduce the commitments outstanding by $20 million to approximately $2.0 billion. The entire Corporate Revolving Facility matures on March 8, 2023. Our CDHI revolving facility is restricted to support certain obligations under PPAs and power transmission and natural gas transportation agreements as well as fund the construction of our Washington Parish Energy Center. Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the CDHI credit agreement, the capacity under the CDHI revolving facility was reduced to $125 million on June 28, 2019. The decrease in capacity did not have a material effect on our liquidity as alternative sources of liquidity are available to us. We have three unsecured letter of credit facilities with two third-party financial institutions totaling approximately $300 million at December 31, 2019. Includes $127 million and $52 million of margin deposits posted with us by our counterparties at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Liquidity was approximately $2.9 billion as of December 31, 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased by $1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019, largely due to cash provided by operating activities and proceeds from the issuance of our 2028 First Lien Notes and 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes in December 2019. These proceeds were utilized to redeem the remaining $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of our 2022 and 2024 First Lien Notes and our 2023 Senior Unsecured Notes on January 21, 2020, as further discussed below. This increase was partially offset by distribution payments made to our parent, CPN Management, LP, in 2019, without comparable distributions in the prior year, as well as by increased capital expenditures on construction and growth projects.

Table 3: Cash Flow Activities (in millions) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Beginning cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 406 $ 443 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities 1,556 1,101 Investing activities (258 ) (392 ) Financing activities (228 ) (746 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,070 (37 ) Ending cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,476 $ 406

Cash provided by operating activities in 2019 was $1,556 million compared to $1,101 million in the previous year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher income from operations, adjusted for non-cash items, that resulted largely from an increase in Commodity Margin, as previously discussed, and a decrease in working capital employed resulting from a year-over-year net decrease in energy margin posting requirements and a change in environmental products balances.

Cash used in investing activities was $258 million during 2019 compared to $392 million in the prior year. The decrease primarily related to the receipt of proceeds from the sale of our Garrison and RockGen Energy Centers during the third quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in capital expenditures associated with construction and growth projects in the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 2018.

Cash used in financing activities was $228 million during 2019 compared to $746 million in the prior year. The decrease was primarily related to net debt refinancing activity in the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 2018 partially offset by distribution payments made to our parent, CPN Management, LP, in 2019, without comparable distributions in the prior year.

Portfolio Management

On March 17, 2019, our York 2 Energy Center commenced commercial operations, bringing online approximately 828 MW of combined cycle, natural gas-fired capacity with dual-fuel capability.

On July 10, 2019, we, through our indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries Calpine Holdings, LLC and Calpine Northbrook Project Holdings, LLC, completed the sale of 100% of our ownership interests in Garrison Energy Center LLC (“Garrison”) and RockGen Energy LLC (“RockGen”) to Cobalt Power, L.L.C. for approximately $360 million, subject to certain immaterial working capital adjustments and the execution of financial commodity contracts. Upon closing, we recognized a liability of $52 million for the fair value of the financial commodity contracts on our Consolidated Balance Sheet, and the related proceeds are reflected within the financing section on our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows. Garrison owns the Garrison Energy Center, a 309 MW natural gas-fired, combined-cycle power plant located in Dover, Delaware, and RockGen owns the RockGen Energy Center, a 503 MW natural gas-fired, simple-cycle power plant located in Christiana, Wisconsin. We recorded an immaterial gain on the sale during the third quarter of 2019 and an impairment loss of $55 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, to adjust the carrying value of the assets to reflect fair value less cost to sell.

On November 20, 2019, we sold our 50% interest in Whitby Cogeneration (comprising 25 MW) to a third party and recorded a gain on sale of assets, net of approximately $5 million.

On January 28, 2020, we completed the acquisition of the 25% noncontrolling interest of Russell City Energy Company, LLC, from a third party for approximately $49 million. Subsequent to the acquisition, we will reflect 100% of the results of our 619 MW Russell City Energy Center in our earnings.

Capital Allocation

On July 18, 2019, our board of directors approved a special cash dividend of $400 million paid to our parent, CPN Management, LP, which was funded with the proceeds from the sale of the Garrison and RockGen Energy Centers, along with cash on hand. On November 20, 2019, we funded an additional cash dividend of $750 million to our parent, CPN Management, LP.

Balance Sheet Management

During the fourth quarter of 2019, we repurchased $112 million in aggregate principal amount of our Senior Unsecured Notes for $114 million. Since the fourth quarter of 2018, we have cumulatively repurchased $550 million in aggregate principal amount of our Senior Unsecured Notes for $513 million.

On December 27, 2019, we issued $1.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of 5.125% senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private placement. Our 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes bear interest at 5.125% per annum, with interest payable semi-annually on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2020. The 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes were issued at par, mature on March 15, 2028, and contain substantially similar covenants, qualifications, exceptions and limitations as our 2023 Senior Unsecured Notes, 2024 Senior Unsecured Notes and 2025 Senior Unsecured Notes. We recorded approximately $13 million in debt issuance costs during the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the issuance of our 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes. On December 27, 2019, we used the proceeds from the issuance of our 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes to redeem approximately $613 million of aggregate principal amount of our 2023 Senior Unsecured Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest. In connection with the redemption during the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded approximately $24 million in loss on extinguishment of debt, which includes approximately $18 million of prepayment premiums and approximately $6 million associated with the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs. Additionally, on January 21, 2020, we redeemed the remaining $623 million in aggregate principal amount of our 2023 Senior Unsecured Notes, using the proceeds from the issuance of our 2028 Senior Unsecured Notes, which were included in cash and cash equivalents on our Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2019.

On December 20, 2019, we issued $1.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior secured notes due 2028 in a private placement. Our 2028 First Lien Notes bear interest at 4.50% payable semi-annually on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on August 15, 2020. Our 2028 First Lien Notes mature on February 15, 2028 and contain substantially similar covenants, qualifications, exceptions and limitations as our First Lien Notes. We recorded approximately $16 million in debt issuance costs during the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the issuance of our 2028 First Lien Notes. On December 20, 2019, we used the proceeds from the issuance of our 2028 First Lien Notes to redeem approximately $505 million and $306 million of aggregate principal amount of our 2022 First Lien Notes and 2024 First Lien Notes, respectively, plus accrued and unpaid interest. In connection with the redemption during the fourth quarter of 2019, we recorded approximately $20 million in loss on extinguishment of debt, including approximately $12 million of prepayment premiums and approximately $8 million associated with the write-off of unamortized discount and debt issuance costs. Additionally, on January 21, 2020, we redeemed the remaining $245 million and $184 million in aggregate principal amount of our 2022 First Lien Notes and 2024 First Lien Notes, respectively, using the proceeds from the issuance of our 2028 First Lien Notes, which were included in cash and cash equivalents on our Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2019.

PG&E Bankruptcy

On January 29, 2019, PG&E and PG&E Corporation each filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11. We currently have several power plants that provide energy and energy-related products to PG&E under PPAs, many of which have PG&E collateral posting requirements. Since the bankruptcy filing, we have received all material payments under the PPAs, either directly or through the application of collateral. We also currently have numerous other agreements with PG&E related to the operation of our power plants in Northern California, under which PG&E has continued to provide service since its bankruptcy filing. We cannot predict the ultimate outcome of this matter and continue to monitor the bankruptcy proceedings.

Calpine Corporation is America’s largest generator of electricity from natural gas and geothermal resources with operations in competitive power markets. Our fleet of 77 power plants in operation or under construction represents over 26,000 megawatts of generation capacity. Through wholesale power operations and our retail businesses Calpine Energy Solutions and Champion Energy, we serve customers in 23 states, Canada and Mexico. Our clean, efficient, modern and flexible fleet uses advanced technologies to generate power in a low-carbon and environmentally responsible manner. We are uniquely positioned to benefit from the secular trends affecting our industry, including the abundant and affordable supply of clean natural gas, environmental regulation, aging power generation infrastructure and the increasing need for dispatchable power plants to successfully integrate intermittent renewables into the grid. Please visit www.calpine.com to learn more about how Calpine is creating power for a sustainable future.

CALPINE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 (in millions) Operating revenues: Commodity revenue $ 9,437 $ 9,865 Mark-to-market gain (loss) 618 (373 ) Other revenue 17 20 Operating revenues 10,072 9,512 Operating expenses: Fuel and purchased energy expense: Commodity expense 6,164 6,914 Mark-to-market (gain) loss 340 (165 ) Fuel and purchased energy expense 6,504 6,749 Operating and maintenance expense 1,001 1,020 Depreciation and amortization expense 694 739 General and other administrative expense 150 158 Other operating expenses 79 98 Total operating expenses 8,428 8,764 Impairment losses 84 10 (Gain) on sale of assets, net (10 ) — (Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries (22 ) (24 ) Income from operations 1,592 762 Interest expense 609 617 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 58 (28 ) Other (income) expense, net 37 81 Income before income taxes 888 92 Income tax expense 98 64 Net income 790 28 Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest (20 ) (18 ) Net income attributable to Calpine $ 770 $ 10

CALPINE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2019 and 2018 2019 2018 (in millions, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,131 $ 205 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9 and $9 757 1,022 Inventories 543 525 Margin deposits and other prepaid expense 367 315 Restricted cash, current 299 167 Derivative assets, current 156 142 Other current assets 49 43 Total current assets 3,302 2,419 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,963 12,442 Restricted cash, net of current portion 46 34 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 70 76 Long-term derivative assets 246 160 Goodwill 242 242 Intangible assets, net 340 412 Other assets 440 277 Total assets $ 16,649 $ 16,062 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 714 $ 958 Accrued interest payable 61 96 Debt, current portion 1,268 637 Derivative liabilities, current 225 303 Other current liabilities 657 489 Total current liabilities 2,925 2,483 Debt, net of current portion 10,438 10,148 Long-term derivative liabilities 63 140 Other long-term liabilities 565 235 Total liabilities 13,991 13,006 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; authorized 5,000 and 5,000 shares, respectively, 105.2 and 105.2 shares issued, respectively, and 105.2 and 105.2 shares outstanding, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 9,584 9,582 Accumulated deficit (6,923 ) (6,542 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (114 ) (77 ) Total Calpine stockholders’ equity 2,547 2,963 Noncontrolling interest 111 93 Total stockholders’ equity 2,658 3,056 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,649 $ 16,062

CALPINE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 2019 2018 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 790 $ 28 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization(1) 781 848 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 22 (32 ) Deferred income taxes 95 47 Impairment losses 84 10 (Gain) on sale of assets, net (10 ) — Mark-to-market activity, net (275 ) 205 (Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries (22 ) (24 ) Return on investments from unconsolidated subsidiaries 21 35 Stock-based compensation expense — 57 Other 3 29 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 265 (101 ) Accounts payable (271 ) 164 Margin deposits and other prepaid expense (57 ) (134 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 144 (82 ) Derivative instruments, net (14 ) 51 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,556 $ 1,101 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (584 ) $ (415 ) Proceeds from sale of power plants and other 322 11 Return of investment from unconsolidated subsidiaries 5 18 Other (1 ) (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (258 ) $ (392 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under First Lien Term Loans $ 1,687 $ — Repayments of CCFC Term Loan and First Lien Term Loans (1,507 ) (41 ) Borrowings under First Lien Notes 1,250 — Repayments of First Lien Notes (811 ) — Borrowings under Senior Unsecured Notes 1,400 — Repayments of Senior Unsecured Notes (768 ) (355 ) Borrowings under revolving facilities 342 525 Repayments of revolving facilities (250 ) (495 ) Borrowings from project financing, notes payable and other — 220 Repayments of project financing, notes payable and other (404 ) (470 ) Financing costs (67 ) (18 ) Stock repurchases — (79 ) Dividends paid(2) (1,151 ) (20 ) Other 51 (13 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (228 ) $ (746 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,070 (37 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 406 443 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period(3) $ 1,476 $ 406 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 598 $ 587 Income taxes $ 11 $ 23 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Change in capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 13 $ 19 Plant tax settlement offset in prepaid assets $ (4 ) $ — Asset retirement obligation adjustment offset in operating activities $ (10 ) $ —

Includes amortization included in Commodity revenue and Commodity expense associated with intangible assets and amortization recorded in interest expense associated with debt issuance costs and discounts. Dividends paid during the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, includes approximately $1 million and $20 million, respectively, in certain Merger-related costs incurred by CPN Management, LP, our parent. Our cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, current and restricted cash, net of current portion are stated as separate line items on our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

REGULATION G RECONCILIATIONS

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the accompanying earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Commodity Margin, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures that we use as measures of our performance and liquidity. These non-GAAP measures should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for our U.S. GAAP measures of performance and liquidity, and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Commodity Margin includes revenues recognized on our wholesale and retail power sales activity, electric capacity sales, renewable energy credit sales, steam sales, realized settlements associated with our marketing, hedging, optimization and trading activity less costs from our fuel and purchased energy expenses, commodity transmission and transportation expenses, environmental compliance expenses and ancillary retail expense. We believe that Commodity Margin is a useful tool for assessing the performance of our core operations and is a key operational measure of profit reviewed by our chief operating decision maker. Commodity Margin is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for our results of operations presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Commodity Margin does not intend to represent income (loss) from operations, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, as an indicator of operating performance and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents cash flows from operating activities including the effects of capitalized maintenance expenditures, adjustments to reflect the Adjusted Free Cash Flow from unconsolidated investments and to exclude the noncontrolling interest and other miscellaneous adjustments such as the effect of changes in working capital. Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow is calculated on the same basis as Adjusted Free Cash Flow but excludes the effect of cash interest, net, and operating lease payments, thus capturing the performance of our business independent of its capital structure. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are presented because we believe they are useful measures of liquidity to assist in comparing financial results from period to period on a consistent basis and to readily view operating trends, as measures for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations and in communications with our board of directors, owners, creditors, analysts and investors concerning our financial results. Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow are liquidity measures and are not intended to represent cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

In the following table, we have reconciled our cash flows from operating activities to our Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions).

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,556 $ 1,101 Add: Capital maintenance expenditures(1) (399 ) (319 ) Tax differences (7 ) 4 Adjustments to reflect Adjusted Free Cash Flow from unconsolidated investments and exclude the non-controlling interest (27 ) (32 ) Capitalized corporate interest (12 ) (29 ) Changes in working capital (67 ) 102 Amortization of acquired derivative contracts 26 25 Other(2) 63 124 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 1,133 $ 976 Add: Cash interest, net(3) 602 632 Operating lease payments 24 26 Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow $ 1,759 $ 1,634 Net cash used in investing activities $ (258 ) $ (392 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (228 ) $ (746 ) Supplemental disclosure of cash activities: Major maintenance expense and capital maintenance expenditures(4) $ 522 $ 432 Cash taxes $ 10 $ 13 Other $ — $ (2 )

(1) Capital maintenance expenditures exclude major construction and development projects.

(2) Other primarily represents miscellaneous items excluded from Adjusted Free Cash Flow that are included in cash flow from operations.

(3) Includes commitment, letter of credit and other bank fees from both consolidated and unconsolidated investments, net of interest income.

(4) Includes $123 million and $113 million in major maintenance expenditures for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $399 million and $319 million in capital maintenance expenditures for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Commodity Margin Reconciliation

The following tables reconcile income (loss) from operations to Commodity Margin for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions):

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Wholesale Consolidation And West Texas East Retail Elimination Total Income from operations $ 714 $ 474 $ 373 $ 31 $ — $ 1,592 Add: Operating and maintenance expense 340 269 278 148 (34 ) 1,001 Depreciation and amortization expense 254 196 191 53 — 694 General and other administrative expense 35 53 45 17 — 150 Other operating expenses 31 6 42 — — 79 Impairment losses — 13 71 — — 84 (Gain) on sale of assets, net (4 ) — (6 ) — — (10 ) (Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries — — (24 ) 2 — (22 ) Less: Mark-to-market commodity activity, net and other(1) 219 154 46 (131 ) (34 ) 254 Commodity Margin $ 1,151 $ 857 $ 924 $ 382 $ — $ 3,314

Year Ended December 31, 2018 Wholesale Consolidation And West Texas East Retail Elimination Total Income (loss) from operations $ 196 $ (145 ) $ 507 $ 204 $ — $ 762 Add: Operating and maintenance expense 348 272 269 163 (32 ) 1,020 Depreciation and amortization expense 269 237 180 53 — 739 General and other administrative expense 40 61 38 19 — 158 Other operating expenses 42 24 32 — — 98 Impairment losses — — 10 — — 10 (Income) from unconsolidated subsidiaries — — (26 ) 2 — (24 ) Less: Mark-to-market commodity activity, net and other(1) (165 ) (197 ) 40 84 (32 ) (270 ) Commodity Margin $ 1,060 $ 646 $ 970 $ 357 $ — $ 3,033

Includes $1 million and nil of lease levelization and $78 million and $104 million of amortization expense for the years ended December 31, 2019, and 2018, respectively.

OPERATING PERFORMANCE METRICS

The table below shows the operating performance metrics on a consolidated basis and by regional segment for our wholesale business for the periods presented:

Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total MWh generated (in thousands)(1)(2) 100,845 95,732 West 26,948 25,247 Texas 46,372 44,661 East 27,525 25,824 Average availability(2) 86.7 % 87.6 % West 87.5 % 88.5 % Texas 84.1 % 88.8 % East 88.6 % 85.5 % Average capacity factor, excluding peakers 50.0 % 46.9 % West 44.3 % 41.4 % Texas 59.8 % 57.6 % East 43.2 % 42.5 % Steam adjusted heat rate (Btu/kWh)(2) 7,326 7,353 West 7,364 7,347 Texas 7,156 7,152 East 7,592 7,708

(1) Excludes generation from unconsolidated power plants and power plants owned but not operated by us.

(2) Generation, average availability and steam adjusted heat rate exclude power plants and units that are inactive.