Cheniere Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2020 Distribution Guidance

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results (in millions, except LNG data)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 1,908 $ 1,897 $ 6,838 $ 6,426 Net income $ 448 $ 351 $ 1,175 $ 1,274 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 766 $ 692 $ 2,507 $ 2,517 LNG exported: Number of cargoes 95 78 336 271 Volumes (TBtu) 336 278 1,192 969 LNG volumes loaded (TBtu) 335 277 1,190 968 Summary Full Year 2020 Distribution Guidance 2020 Distribution per Unit $ 2.55 – $ 2.65

Recent Highlights

Operational

As of February 21, 2020, over 900 cumulative LNG cargoes totaling over 60 million tonnes of LNG have been produced, loaded, and exported from the SPL Project (defined below).

Financial

We declared and paid distributions of $2.46 per unit to common unitholders for full year 2019, within the guidance range for the period.

Liquefaction Project Update

SPL Project Liquefaction Train Train 6 Project Status Under Construction Project Completion Percentage(1) 43.7%(2) Expected Substantial Completion 1H 2023

Note: Project update excludes Trains in operation 1 Project completion percentage as of December 31, 2019 2 Engineering 91.5% complete, procurement 60.9% complete, and construction 9.7% complete

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (“Cheniere Partners”) (NYSE American: CQP) reported net income of $448 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $351 million for the comparable 2018 period. The increase in net income for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to increased total margins2, partially offset by increased operating costs and expenses as a result of an additional Train in operation and increased interest expense.

Cheniere Partners reported net income of $1.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.3 billion for the comparable 2018 period. The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 was primarily due to increased total operating costs and expenses primarily as a result of an additional Train in operation and certain maintenance and related activities at the SPL Project and increased interest expense, partially offset by increased total margins.

Total margins increased during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 primarily due to increased volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily as a result of an additional Train in operation and increased net gains from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives, partially offset by decreased margins per MMBtu of LNG recognized in income. Margins per MMBtu of LNG recognized in income decreased during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the comparable 2018 periods due to decreased pricing of LNG recognized in income, partially offset by decreased pricing of natural gas feedstock related to our LNG sales.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $766 million and $2.5 billion, respectively, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $692 million and $2.5 billion for the comparable 2018 periods. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA during the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the comparable 2018 period was primarily due to increased volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily as a result of an additional Train in operation, partially offset by decreased margins per MMBtu of LNG recognized in income and increased total operating costs and expenses as a result of an additional Train in operation.

Income from operations increased $152 million and $61 million, respectively, during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the comparable 2018 periods, primarily due to increased volumes of LNG recognized in income primarily as a result of an additional Train in operation and increased net gains from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives, partially offset by decreased margins per MMBtu of LNG recognized in income and increased total operating costs and expenses as a result of an additional Train in operation. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, total operating costs and expenses also increased due to certain maintenance and related activities at the SPL Project.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, 95 LNG cargoes were exported from the SPL Project, none of which were commissioning cargoes. During the year ended December 31, 2019, 336 LNG cargoes were exported from the SPL Project, three of which were commissioning cargoes.

SPL Project

We are currently operating five natural gas liquefaction Trains and constructing one additional Train for a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal (the “SPL Project”).

Distributions to Unitholders

We paid a cash distribution per common and subordinated unit of $0.63 to unitholders of record as of February 7, 2020 and the related general partner distribution on February 14, 2020.

_______________ 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for further details. 2 Total margins as used herein refers to total revenues less cost of sales and cost of sales—affiliate.

About Cheniere Partners

Cheniere Partners is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast. Cheniere Partners is currently operating five natural gas liquefaction Trains and is constructing one additional Train for a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG at the Sabine Pass terminal.

Cheniere Partners owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal, which includes five LNG storage tanks with aggregate capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) equivalent, two marine berths that can each accommodate vessels with nominal capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters, and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 Bcf per day. Cheniere Partners also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate pipelines.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Financial Tables Follow)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per unit data)(1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues LNG revenues $ 1,533 $ 1,408 $ 5,211 $ 4,827 LNG revenues—affiliate 295 413 1,312 1,299 Regasification revenues 67 65 266 261 Other revenues 13 11 49 39 Total revenues 1,908 1,897 6,838 6,426 Operating costs and expenses Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization expense shown separately below) 873 1,112 3,374 3,403 Cost of sales—affiliate 1 — 7 — Operating and maintenance expense 160 103 632 409 Operating and maintenance expense—affiliate 38 30 138 117 Development expense — — — 2 General and administrative expense 2 2 11 11 General and administrative expense—affiliate 20 20 102 73 Depreciation and amortization expense 137 106 527 424 Impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets 1 — 7 8 Total operating costs and expenses 1,232 1,373 4,798 4,447 Income from operations 676 524 2,040 1,979 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (237 ) (181 ) (885 ) (733 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt — — (13 ) (12 ) Derivative gain, net — 1 — 14 Other income 7 7 31 26 Other income—affiliate 2 — 2 — Total other expense (228 ) (173 ) (865 ) (705 ) Net income $ 448 $ 351 $ 1,175 $ 1,274 Basic and diluted net income per common unit $ 0.87 $ 0.69 $ 2.25 $ 2.51 Weighted average number of common units outstanding used for basic and diluted net income per common unit calculation 348.6 348.6 348.6 348.6

_______________ (1) Please refer to the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except unit data) (1) December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,781 $ — Restricted cash 181 1,541 Accounts and other receivables 297 348 Accounts receivable—affiliate 105 114 Advances to affiliate 158 228 Inventory 116 99 Derivative assets 17 6 Other current assets 51 20 Other current assets—affiliate 1 — Total current assets 2,707 2,356 Property, plant and equipment, net 16,368 15,390 Operating lease assets, net 94 — Debt issuance costs, net 15 13 Non-current derivative assets 32 31 Other non-current assets, net 168 184 Total assets $ 19,384 $ 17,974 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 40 $ 15 Accrued liabilities 709 821 Due to affiliates 46 49 Deferred revenue 155 116 Deferred revenue—affiliate 1 1 Current operating lease liabilities 6 — Derivative liabilities 9 66 Total current liabilities 966 1,068 Long-term debt, net 17,579 16,066 Non-current operating lease liabilities 87 — Non-current derivative liabilities 16 14 Other non-current liabilities 1 4 Other non-current liabilities—affiliate 20 22 Partners’ equity Common unitholders’ interest (348.6 million units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018) 1,792 1,806 Subordinated unitholders’ interest (135.4 million units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018) (996 ) (990 ) General partner’s interest (2% interest with 9.9 million units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018) (81 ) (16 ) Total partners’ equity 715 800 Total liabilities and partners’ equity $ 19,384 $ 17,974

_______________ (1) Please refer to the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Regulation G Reconciliation

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the accompanying news release contains a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used to facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. This non-GAAP measure should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for our U.S. GAAP measures of performance and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the reconciliation from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net income before interest expense, net of capitalized interest, changes in the fair value and settlement of our interest rate derivatives, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and adjusting for the effects of certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items and other items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance, including the effects of modification or extinguishment of debt and changes in the fair value of our commodity derivatives. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the effectiveness of our operating performance in a manner that is consistent with management’s evaluation of business performance. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization which vary substantially from company to company depending on capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired and depreciation policies. Further, the exclusion of certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items and other items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance enables comparability to prior period performance and trend analysis.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles our Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in millions):