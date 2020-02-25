Cheniere says canceled cargoes will have little impact on U.S. LNG production













Cheniere Energy Inc , the biggest U.S. liquefied natural gas company, said on Tuesday it does not expect "significant or prolonged curtailment of U.S. LNG production" even as low global natural gas prices cause some customers to cancel cargoes.

"While we acknowledge that some LNG on the margin may not be lifted from the United States this year, we do not view significant or prolonged curtailment of U.S. LNG production as a likely scenario," said Anatol Feygin, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Cheniere.

Cheniere CEO Jack Fusco said two customers canceled cargoes for the month of April – one from Sabine Pass in Louisiana and one from Corpus Christi in Texas.

"Out of the 40 cargoes that we are forecast to produce (in April), it's a pretty insignificant number," Fusco said.

The executives made their comment on a call with analysts following the release of the company's fourth quarter earnings.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler)