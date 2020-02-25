Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAX Named Top 20 Product for 2020 by Heavy Duty Trucking













ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chevron Products Company, a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., maker of technologically advanced engine oils, lubricants and coolants, today announced that Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAXTM, a Chevron Patented Technology, was recognized at the Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition as one of Top 20 Products for 2020 by Heavy Duty Trucking.

“We’ve devoted a lot of research and development into Delo 600 ADF, and we’re thrilled with the industry response since its unveiling late last year,” said James Booth, North America Commercial Sector Manager at Chevron. “This acknowledgement of our hard work from Heavy Duty Trucking is a great honor. We hope Delo 600 ADF will continue to drive innovation in engine lubricant technology.”

At the end of each year, Heavy Duty Trucking editors go through the process of identifying the Top 20 Products launched over the prior year. Products are chosen based on the level of innovation, how they solve significant industry issues, and their potential to benefit the buyer’s bottom line.

Rolled out in December 2019, Delo 600 ADF delivers maximum system protection to both the engine and the emissions system. Current heavy-duty engine oils are formulated up to the API CK-4 limit of 1% sulfated ash. Chevron’s Delo 600 ADF is formulated with only 0.4% sulfated ash, which helps drastically reduce the rate of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) clogging, delivering extended DPF service life and a new industry standard in improved fuel economy retention. All of this ultimately contributes to reduced vehicle operating costs for end users.

Current DPF Clogging Issues

A DPF collects up to 98% of particulate matter emissions in the form of ash and soot. Regeneration cycles combust the majority of the soot from the DPF. The ash is incombustible material derived from metallic lubricant additives. Over time the DPF clogs, forcing equipment and fleet owners to take units out of service to restore the DPF function, incurring maintenance costs and lost productivity. If too much soot and ash build up, the heat produced by the regeneration process can result in DPF damage, with replacements costing as much as $7,000. DPF clogging also increases engine back pressure, and more frequent regeneration cycles, which results in higher fuel consumption.

An Industry Redefining Engine Oil

Delo 600 ADF reduces by more than half the sulfated ash content of a typical CK-4 oil. It meets or exceeds API CK-4 and OEM specifications, and has demonstrated excellent oxidation stability in industry, OEM and field tests, allowing operators to extend engine oil drain intervals. Sharing the durability legacy of Delo 400 products, Delo 600 ADF also has demonstrated excellent valve-train wear protection and piston deposit control.

The full Delo 600 ADF line includes:

Delo 600 ADF SAE 15W-40

Delo 600 ADF SAE 10W-30

