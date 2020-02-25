EC Infosystems Announces Fourth Annual User Conference at Four Seasons Orlando in February 2021













UNIONDALE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EC Infosystems, a leader in Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS) for companies in the deregulated energy industry, has announced their annual user conference will be held on February 10 – 12, 2021 at The Four Seasons Resort and Spa in Orlando, Florida.

At the fourth annual event, EC Infosystems will continue to engage their expansive customer base in order to facilitate system education, engage in development roadmap discussions, and launch new products and services, while ensuring the event is held in a casual, relaxed setting. The 2021 event’s theme and full agenda will be formally announced in the upcoming months.

“The EC Infosystems’ user conference continues to be the ideal setting for our clients and staff to engage in discussions and knowledge transfer,” says EC Infosystems’ President and CEO, Mohan Wanchoo. “Our unique ability to combine that much information and entertainment in a little over two days sets our user conference apart from any other deregulated energy industry event.”

Located conveniently in the Walt Disney hotel district and just three miles from the legendary theme parks, the user conference will be held the sprawling The Four Seasons Orlando Report and Spa at 10100 Dream Tree Boulevard LAKE BUENA VISTA, Orlando, FL 32836. The property boasts plenty of luxury amenities including an 18-hole golf course, multiple 5-star restaurant options, a lazy river and ample opportunities for family fun, as well as Disney’s only on-property adults-only pool.

“Our next user conference will focus on customer engagement, transparency, and continuing to devise our product roadmap with the client at the forefront,” says Ananda Goswami, EC Infosystems’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “In past years, our attendance was close to 100 attendees, and we expect to easily exceed that number at our 2021 event in gorgeous Orlando, Florida.”

User conference registration is complimentary and open for early bird registration only to EC Infosystems’ EDI and Billing clients. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the extremely discounted lodging options at The Four Seasons Orlando early. EC Infosystems will also be offering a limited number of sponsorship opportunities for any energy industry contacts looking to partner with their expansive customer base. To learn more or register, please visit the EC Infosystems’ website and reserve your spot today.

About EC Infosystems

EC Infosystems is a market-leading Software as a Service provider (SaaS) of Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and UtiliBill™ (Billing/Customer Information Solutions (CIS)), serving more than 300 clients in the deregulated energy industry across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company’s sophisticated software platform is user friendly, improves efficiency and operating performance, and provides clients with a strong competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.ecinfosystems.com