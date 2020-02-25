Exxon Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery restarting small crude unit -sources













Exxon Mobil Corp began restarting one of the two small crude distillation units (CDUs) at its 502,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 90,000 bpd Pipestill 7 is one of the CDUs Exxon wants to restart this week at the Baton Rouge refinery, most of which was shut by a Feb. 12 fire, the sources said.

Exxon spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry said there may be some flaring at the Baton Rouge refinery as the company adjusts operations, but he declined to discuss the status of individual units.

The company also wants to restart the large CDU at the refinery, the 210,000 bpd Pipestill 10, the sources said. Exxon has been working to restart Pipestill 10 since the Feb. 12 fire in a natural gas pipeline cut off the fuel supply to the boilers in the refinery's four CDUs.

