Federal Tax Credit for Rinnai America Corporation Customers

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Rinnai America Corporation, manufacturer of the number-one selling brand of Tankless gas Water Heaters in North America, announces the extension of Federal Tax Credits for residential energy efficiency products for their customers; qualifying products include tankless water heaters and boilers.

Homeowners who have made energy-efficient improvements, including an upgrade to a Rinnai Tankless Water Heater, may qualify for a $300 US federal tax credit known as the Nonbusiness Energy Property Credit. For a tankless unit to qualify, it must have a Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) of at least 0.82 – all Rinnai condensing tankless water heaters and the V94Xi non-condensing tankless water heater qualify.

In addition, homeowners may qualify for a $150 US federal tax credit with a an installed Rinnai Condensing Boiler. All Rinnai Boilers meet the Annual Fuel Utilization Efficiency (AEUF) rating requirement of at least 95 percent.

The tax credit is retroactive, and products must have been purchased between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2020.

When claiming your tax credit, you will need to obtain a Manufacturer’s Certification Statement from Rinnai. You may access this statement here: https://www.rinnai.us/system/files/2020-02/Manufacturers%20cert%20statement%20for%20fed%20tax%20credit%202018-2020.pdf

For more information about this tax credit, as well as instructions on how to claim the tax credit, visit the Energy Star Website at: https://www.energystar.gov/about/federal_tax_credits/non_business_energy_property_tax_credits

About Rinnai

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Ga. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances including Tankless Water Heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and is the number-one selling brand of tankless gas water heaters in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.2 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and the pursuit of comfortable lifestyles. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

SOURCE Rinnai America Corporation