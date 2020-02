Georgetown Development Permit Expiration

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire – February 25, 2020 – Camarico Investment Group Ltd. (CNSX:CIG.CN) (“Company”) has been served notice from the County of Vulcan that Camarico Land & Developments Georgetown development permit has expired.

The Company has initiated a legal review of the notice and terms of the original development permit. It is in the company’s belief that the expiry is unwarranted, and it intends to seek withdraw of the notice of expiry.

Camarico will provide continued updates as the review and reinstatement efforts proceed.

For further information regarding Camarico, see the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Anthony Chan

Email: achan@camarico.ca

Interim CEO

Camarico Investment Group Ltd.

