Hunt Oil Company names Travis Armayor Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hunt Oil Company announced today that Travis Armayor, Senior Vice President, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Armayor will oversee the Accounting, Corporate Finance, Treasury, Business Development, and Commodity Marketing functions for Hunt Oil, as well as provide financial leadership for all of Hunt Consolidated’s energy activities.

“Travis has a proven track record at Hunt, where he has been responsible for leading global teams supporting multibillion-dollar operations within a changing market environment,” said Mark Gunnin, President of Hunt Oil Company. “His experience leading during organizational transformations made him a natural fit for the CFO role at Hunt Oil,” said Gunnin.

Armayor joined Hunt in 2009 as Vice President of Corporate Development and was Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Business Development prior to his current position. Armayor has more than 25 years of corporate finance experience, and prior to joining Hunt, he was an energy investment banker primarily at Merrill Lynch and predecessors to JPMorgan in New York, Houston and Dallas.

“As CFO, Travis’ leadership capabilities combined with his financial expertise and technical knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance, financial planning, and accounting will allow him to support the entire energy organization, while enabling continued success and driving future growth across the energy space,” said Hunter Hunt, CEO of Hunt Energy.

Armayor earned a BBA from Baylor University and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.

About Hunt Consolidated, Inc.

Hunt Consolidated Inc. is a diversified holding company directed by Ray L. Hunt, Hunter L. Hunt and Christopher W. Kleinert with its major subsidiaries engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, LNG, power, real estate, investments, ranching and infrastructure.

Contact: Jeanne Phillips

Senior Vice President

Corporate Engagement & International Relations

(214) 978-8534

SOURCE Hunt Oil Company