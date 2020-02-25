KeyBanc expects Apache’s exploration success to continue, raises rating













** KeyBanc upgrades oil and gas producer Apache Corp to "overweight" from "sector weight"

** Says it's likely the co would see continued exploration success in Suriname, citing Exxon Mobil's discovery of multiple oil and gas blocks in the nearby Stabroek block offshore Guyana

** Sees around 400 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE)gross discoveries priced into the stock

** Brokerage expects further upside to APA's stock in 2020 with successful oil discoveries

** Apache shares slipped 2.5% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)