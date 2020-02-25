KiloVault Unveils PLC Advanced Pure Lead Carbon Batteries

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — KiloVault, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, this week unveiled the new PLC series of advanced, pure lead carbon, sealed AGM, deep cycle batteries. Designed for optimum performance in Partial State of Charge (PSoC) applications, the PLC series is ideal for residential or light commercial off-grid, backup, or self-consumption applications.

PLC batteries use a specially formulated carbon additive that enhances the battery’s energy density and life expectancy. High charge rates allow a PLC 2100 to go from 50% up to 90% state of charge in under an hour. The PLC series offers affordable and durable performance, with a cycle life of 3000 cycles at 50% depth-of-discharge. A PLC has a low self-discharge rate, with 2 year shelf life. All these factors contribute to a lower cost/kWh cycle over the life of the battery, when compared to similarly-performing lead-acid batteries.

Each 12-Volt PLC has a capacity of 2160Wh, and up to 4 units can be wired in parallel. PLC batteries can be used in 12, 24, or 48 Volt configurations, to be made compatible with any 12-volt, 24-volt, or 48-volt inverter.

The PLC 2100 has a wide operating temperature range, and can charge at temperatures between -4°F – 113°F, and discharge at an even greater range, from -40°F – 131°F. Because the PLC is an AGM battery, it does not require regular watering. No water to check means convenience and peace of mind.

For more information, including the PLC series data sheet and warranty, visit KiloVault's PLC product page.

