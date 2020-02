Motiva Enterprises began restarting the cat feed hydrotreater at its 607,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 50,000 bpd hydrotreater removes sulfur from feedstocks going to the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) and was shut along with that unit earlier this year as part of a planned overhual, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)