Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: Global markets stabilise, but coronavirus caution reigns













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: Global equity selling pressure eases, but investor caution has not. The World Health Organisation says the disease is not yet a pandemic. Gold prices sees some profit taking after hitting 7-year highs. Prudential shares rose after activist investor Third Point amassed a stake and called for a break-up of the insurer. Meggitt warns the 737 MAX and coronavirus disruption will hurt growth. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Verified transcript not available