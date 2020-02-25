Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Wall Street looks set to recover, but coronavirus concerns linger













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: U.S. stock futures point to a cautious bounce back after the previous session's meltdown, but concerns over the spread of covid-19 is likely to cap gains. Oil prices continue to add to Monday's losses. President Donald Trump says India will buy defense equipment worth more than $3 billion from the United States. ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 bln at list prices. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Verified transcript not available