** Shares of oil producer rise 14.6% to 67 cents

** TRCH strikes oil and gas at one of its development wells in the Orogrande basin in West Texas

** Expects the new field – The Upper Pennsylvanian Silt (WolfPenn) – to be an oil-rich reservoir with significant volumes of gas as well

** Including session's gains, TRCH has fallen 11.8%

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)