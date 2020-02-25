U.S. crude inventories seen rising for fifth week, products likely fell













U.S. crude stockpiles were seen building for the fifth straight week, while refined products likely fell last week, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Nine analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude stocks rose by about 2 million barrels in the week to Feb. 21.

In the Feb. 14 week, crude inventories rose by 414,000 barrels, far less than the increase of 2.5 million barrels analysts had expected.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Energy.

The API is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, and the weekly EIA report is due at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline likely declined by 2.2 million barrels last week.

Distillate inventories , which include diesel and heating oil, were seen down by 1.7 million barrels.

The rate of refinery utilization was expected to decrease by 0.3 percentage point last week, from 89.4% of total capacity for the week ended Feb. 14, according to the poll.

All figures for fuel stocks in millions of barrels; refinery runs change measured in percentage points:

Organization Crude Distillates Gasoline Refinery Runs Again Capital 3.3 -2.5 -2.9 -0.4 Citi Futures 4.5 -1.5 -2.0 -1.5 Confluence 0.5 -1.0 -2.5 1.0 Commodity Research Group 2.6 -1.0 -1.3 -1.4 EMI DTN 3.9 -1.5 -2.0 -0.7 Excel Futures 1.4 -1.3 -2.1 -0.7 Price Futures Group -2.0 -4.0 -3.0 1.0 Refinitiv -0.7 N/A N/A N/A Ritterbusch Associates 3.0 -2.5 -2.0 0.2

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)