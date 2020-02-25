U.S. natgas futures edge up despite forecasts for less demand













U.S. natural gas futures edged up on Tuesday despite forecasts for a little less demand over the next two weeks than earlier expected.

On its second to last day as the front-month, gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 1.9 cents, or 1.0%, to $1.846 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:57 a.m. EST (1257 GMT).

The April contract, which will soon be the front-month, was up about 2 cents to $1.864 per mmBtu.

Since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November, gas futures have collapsed 36% as record production and mild winter weather enabled utilities to leave more gas in storage, making shortages and price spikes unlikely.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 U.S. states will remain mostly near-normal over the next two weeks except for a few colder-than-normal days from Feb. 27-March 1. That is similar to Monday's outlook.

Refinitiv, a data provider, projected average demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would ease from 117.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) this week to 115.5 bcfd next week. That is lower than Monday's projections of 117.7 bcfd this week and 118.3 bcfd next week.

The amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants edged up to 9.0 bcfd on Monday from 8.8 bcfd on Sunday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 8.5 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 9.5 bcfd on Jan. 31.

Gas traders have been watching flows to U.S. LNG export plants for declines after some analysts projected U.S. export facilities could reduce output this summer if low gas prices in Europe and Asia make it uneconomic for buyers to lift cargoes. Last week, sources said Spain's Naturgy Energy Group SA canceled the loading of a cargo in April from Cheniere Energy Inc amid a slump in global gas prices.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia remained near all-time lows hit as the coronavirus cut gas demand in China. Even before the virus spread, global gas prices had been dropping for months on mild winter weather in Europe and Asia, record gas stockpiles in Europe and reduced economic growth due to the U.S.-China trade war.

U.S. gas producers are counting on LNG exports to continue their spectacular growth in coming years to absorb record amounts of gas associated with oil production from shale formations. LNG exports jumped 53% in 2018 and 68% in 2019, and are expected to rise 33% in 2020, according to federal energy projections.

Gas production in the Lower 48, meanwhile, held at 94.6 bcfd for a second day in a row on Monday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 94.2 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Feb. 21 Feb. 14 Feb. 21 average

(Forecast) (Actual) Feb. 21 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -158 -151 -167 -122

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior 30-Year

Year Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 349 347 435 344 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 5 10 6 U.S. GFS TDDs 354 352 445 350

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year

Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 94.3 94.2 94.3 89.1 76.8 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.2 7.8 7.9 8.4 8.7 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.3 Total U.S. Supply 102.6 102.0 102.2 97.9 85.8

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 2.7 2.8 2.7 2.6 2.5 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.5 5.5 5.5 4.9 3.9 U.S. LNG Exports 8.2 8.8 8.8 5.2 1.7 U.S. Commercial 16.7 14.7 14.7 16.5 15.5 U.S. Residential 27.3 23.8 23.7 27.5 26.0 U.S. Power Plant 30.6 29.4 28.3 28.1 23.9 U.S. Industrial 25.2 24.7 24.4 24.8 24.0 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.9 2.7 2.6 2.7 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 107.4 100.1 98.4 104.4 96.8 Total U.S. Demand 123.8 117.1 115.5 117.1 104.9

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 1.94 1.96 Transco Z6 New York 1.68 1.90 PG&E Citygate 2.61 2.62 Dominion South 1.57 1.64 Chicago Citygate 1.73 1.74 Algonquin Citygate 1.85 1.98 SoCal Citygate 2.12 2.16 Waha Hub 0.18 0.20

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 22.00 PJM West 26.25 Ercot North 21.50 Mid C 18.00 Palo Verde 23.75 SP-15 27.25

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)