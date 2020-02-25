U.S. oil may revisit Feb. 10 low of $49.42













U.S. oil may revisit its Feb. 10 low of $49.42 per barrel as suggested by a retracement analysis.

More than 86.4% on the uptrend from this low to $54.50 has been reversed. The chance of a total reversal is high. The fall from $52.02 may consist of five small waves. So far, only three have completed.

The fourth wave labelled 4 is unfolding, which may end near $50.62, around which the fifth wave labelled 5 may start, travelling towards $49.42.

On the daily chart, oil has completed a pullback towards a bearish wedge, which suggests a target around $40.

The contract may retest a support at $49.57, the 100% projection level of a wave C from $65.65. It is not very clear if oil could break this support in its first attempt. A break could open the way towards $47.22.

* The analysis is based on delayed data, prediction may be affected. Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code of to retrieve the original reports.

** Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

(Reporting by Wang Tao; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)