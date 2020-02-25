US recap: Yen again saps dollar appeal as EUR tags along













The dollar suffered further losses, with the safe-haven yen leading the beating, as Treasury yields fell faster than already negative Japanese and core European yields on increased fears about the costs of containing the coronavirus outbreak burgeoning outside of China. The overnight pause in de-risking ended after reports raised the likelihood the epidemic will worsen globally and that the low number of U.S. cases might simply reflect limited testing, according to the Washington Post (). The yen remained a key focus, as 10-year Treasury yields probed their record low of 1.32% scored in 2016, dropping U.S.-JGB spreads to five-year lows and USD/JPY below support by 110.30 that held on Monday. Helping the haven yen and CHF, S&Ps broke Monday’s plunge lows by the Jan. 31 initial virus sell-off low, perhaps putting the 200-DMA back in play. Despite Japanese officials talking about possible stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the virus, traders see little room for rate cuts — perhaps just more BOJ buying of negatively-yielding JGBs. Markets ignored the Philly Fed services beat and U.S. consumer confidence miss. COVID-19 news and the Treasury yield drop helped EUR/USD return to the Oct. 1 low at 1.0879 that it broke below earlier this month. There’s less than 10bp of ECB easing priced in by year-end versus over 50bp from the Fed. The Fed's ability to cut could be useful if the virus impact is unexpectedly bad or Europe centered. However, a full-blown pandemic and related shut-down could swamp any rate cut or fiscal stimulus efforts. Cable gained on the rapid fall in U.S. yields and increase in expectations the Fed will cut rates about twice as much the BOE this year. Commodity and emerging markets currencies steadied somewhat after Monday’s tumbles, led by a dip in USD/CNH, though oil continued its slide and the overbought and spec-heavy gold finally came in for a correction, while copper continued to consolidate this year’s plunge. Fed’s Clarida will speak later this afternoon and perhaps drop some hints about how much influence the virus might have on already easing-leaning policy. Not much of importance on the data calendar until U.S. personals data, Chicago Feb PMI and China’s Feb PMIs on Friday. Until then the fixation on virus reporting will likely drive the markets.

(Editing by Burton Frierson)