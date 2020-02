* USD/INR rally continues to be thwarted by d/trend resistance line at 72.00

* Rising Fed rate cut expectations to cap rise; dips limited on risk aversion

* Weighed down by lower oil, corporate USD sales, anticipation of more inflows

* SBI cards and payment services IPO on Mar 2 expected to raise USD 1.25 bln

* India-US trade pact likely towards yearend, reciprocity key-Trump

* Resistance 72.00-05, 72.13, 72.24, 72.41; support 71.65-70, 71.50-55