BP pulls out of three U.S. petroleum lobby groups in climate policy split













BP said it will leave three U.S. petroleum industry trade groups, including the country's main refining lobby, due to differences over climate change policy.

The decision comes after BP Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney, who took office earlier this month, set one of the oil sector's most ambitious targets for curbing carbon emissions, with a vow to "re-invent" the 111-year old company in the face of the climate challenge.

The world's top oil and gas companies are under heavy pressure from investors and climate activists to meet the 2015 Paris climate goal of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

The London-based company said in a report on Wednesday that it will quit the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), the main U.S. refining lobby, following similar moves by European rivals.

BP will also not renew its membership in the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) and Western Energy Alliance (WEA).

"BP will pursue opportunities to work with organisations who share our ambitious and progressive approach to the energy transition. And when differences arise we will be transparent. But if our views cannot be reconciled, we will be prepared to part company," Looney said in a statement.

BP is one of the largest U.S. refiners and petrochemical producers and fuel retailers. It operates three refineries including the 430,000 barrels per day Whiting, Indiana plant, its largest in the world.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)