Castrol® Will Make Your Trip to CONEXPO 2020 Carbon Neutral

WAYNE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Visit the Castrol booth in the South Hall (S85000) at CONEXPO March 10 – 14 in Las Vegas and we will make your trip to the show carbon neutral. Whether you drove or flew, our carbon offset calculator will measure the carbon emissions from your journey in just seconds and then Castrol will cover the cost to offset them1, up to 6,000 tons for the entire event. It’s just one part of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions over time in line with the UN sustainable development goals.

At the booth visitors can also access interactive touch screens to learn about Castrol’s complete lineup of heavy-duty products that includes Castrol® VECTON®, the world’s first certified carbon neutral commercial vehicle engine oil. Castrol heavy duty products are engineered to provide longer useful fluid life, which is better for our customers’ bottom line and better for the environment. Plus, anyone who visits the booth can enter to win a VIP race experience to see the Castrol-sponsored #6 car at the track in Charlotte, NC race in October.

And to help kick off the show for Castrol, Jamie Melani, Field Engineering/HD Technical Services Manager at BP Lubricants USA/Castrol will co-host an educational session, The Fleet Maintenance Journey: The Importance of a Robust Fluids Management Program, on Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 – 10:30. The session will talk through how to manage fluids for heavy duty equipment better, improve machine longevity and reliability, reduce waste, and lower the cost of operations all at the same time.

1The offset is provided through BP Target Neutral, a program that invests in carbon reduction projects around the country and around the world, like Campus Clean Energy projects at Ball State, University of Illinois and Southern Oregon University and Alternative Cover Gas for Magnesium Production in Eaton Rapids, MI. For more information on BP Target Neutral, visiting https://www.bp.com/en_us/target-neutral/home.html

About Castrol: Castrol, a global leader in lubricant technology, serves customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, heavy duty commercial, marine, industrial and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality products, highly responsive services and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol products and programs, please visit www.castrol.com

