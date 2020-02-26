Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Year-End 2019 Financial Results













NORWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

“ We concluded a strong 2019 with a solid fourth quarter, led by Environmental Services,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Overall, we leveraged our disposal network of incinerators and landfills, increased operating efficiencies and captured project volumes to drive an 8% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and grew Adjusted EBITDA margin by 100 basis points to 15.2%. Fourth-quarter adjusted free cash flow of $89.4 million contributed to a record $208.5 million of adjusted free cash flow for the full year.”

Fourth-quarter revenues increased to $871.0 million from $858.2 million in the same period of 2018. Income from operations grew 26% to $52.3 million.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $24.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. This compares with net income for the same period in 2018 of $16.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. Adjusted for certain items in both periods, adjusted net income was $23.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with adjusted net income of $13.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the same period of 2018. (See reconciliation table below)

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 8% to $132.2 million from $121.9 million in the same period of 2018.

Q4 2019 Review

“ Within our Environmental Services segment, Adjusted EBITDA increased 9%, driving a margin improvement of 140 basis points,” McKim said. “ Incineration utilization climbed to 89% from 86% a year ago, as our plants ran efficiently and we generated healthy volumes, fueled by a large project and supported by steady waste streams in our base business. Demonstrating the continued strong volumes we saw in the fourth quarter, our year-end deferred revenue balance was consistent with the end of the third quarter. Historically, during the fourth quarter we typically would see a decrease in our level of deferred revenue due to seasonal slowdowns from customers; this year we did not experience that slowdown. At the same time, landfill volumes increased 40% from the prior year, with healthy base business supported by several project wins. Field Services also had another strong quarter, with revenue growth of 7% that helped offset some weakness in industrial and energy-related businesses, particularly in Western Canada.

“ Revenue in our Safety-Kleen segment increased 2%. Steady growth and pricing gains in the branch network offset a challenging environment for Safety-Kleen Oil, where base oil and blended pricing and the value of certain re-refining byproducts came under pressure,” McKim said. “ Segment profitability was essentially flat, and margins were down due to these headwinds impacting the Safety-Kleen Oil portion of the business in the fourth quarter. Waste oil collection was stable at 55 million gallons, with a slightly improved charge-for-oil rate year-over-year and sequentially. Our direct lube program, while still below our internal targets, grew by approximately 30% in the quarter.”

2019 Financial Results

Clean Harbors revenues for 2019 increased 3% to $3.41 billion, compared with $3.30 billion in 2018.

Net income for 2019 increased to $97.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, compared with net income for 2018 of $65.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share. Adjusted for certain items from both periods, the Company reported adjusted net income for 2019 of $105.9 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $70.8 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in 2018. (See reconciliation table below)

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) for 2019 increased 10% to $540.3 million from $491.0 million in 2018. Over the past three-year period the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA has grown at an annual compounded rate of nearly 11%.

“ For the full year we achieved steady top-line growth and delivered record Adjusted EBITDA and record adjusted free cash flow,” McKim said. “ We exceeded our Adjusted EBITDA margin target with an improvement of 90 basis points. We also advanced our organizational infrastructure and internal systems – including more focus on business analytics and development of robotic process automation tools – to help prepare Clean Harbors for its next stage of growth. Most importantly, for the second consecutive year we achieved the best safety performance in our 40-year history with our incident rate and other key metrics at record low levels. These outstanding safety results and our relentless commitment to safety are not only critical to keeping our workforce safe, but also enhance our ability to win new business, protect the communities in which we operate, and attract and retain talented people.

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

“ Looking ahead, our outlook for profitable growth in 2020 is supported by underlying industry trends, including our customers’ shift toward sustainability and the alignment of our environmental solutions with their objectives,” McKim said. “ We start the year with a healthy backlog of waste streams in our disposal facilities. We see ample opportunities to continue to drive high-value waste streams into our network and capitalize on the growth of the U.S. chemical and manufacturing sectors. Our robust pipeline of remediation and waste projects is only likely to increase as the market contemplates its strategy to address widespread PFAS contamination.

“ We expect Safety-Kleen to continue to grow in 2020 through its core branch offerings, re-refinery network and direct lube sales program. We are still in the early days for IMO 2020. While we ultimately expect it to benefit us on both ends of our re-refining spread, its longer-lasting and full effects will likely not be known for a few more months. Consequently, our annual guidance assumes no incremental profitability from IMO 2020. We will make every effort to take advantage of market dislocations created by the regulation, but the guidance we’re providing today is based on ongoing strength and gains in our core businesses,” McKim concluded.

For the first quarter, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to increase in line with the full year 2020 due to stable top-line growth, pricing gains and operational efficiencies.

For full-year 2020, Clean Harbors expects:

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $545 million to $585 million, based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $104 million to $147 million; and

Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $210 million to $240 million, based on anticipated 2020 net cash from operating activities in the range of $405 million to $455 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors since the Company’s loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA in accordance with its existing credit agreement, as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended: For the Twelve Months Ended: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Net income $24,151 $16,431 $97,740 $65,636 Accretion of environmental liabilities 2,512 2,478 10,136 9,806 Depreciation and amortization 77,397 77,939 300,725 298,625 Other (income) expense, net (905) 4,061 (2,897) 4,510 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 12 19 6,131 2,488 Gain on sale of business (687) — (687) — Interest expense, net 18,989 20,139 78,670 81,094 Provision for income taxes 10,747 835 50,499 28,846 Adjusted EBITDA $132,216 $121,902 $540,317 $491,005 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.2% 14.2% 15.8% 14.9%

This press release includes a discussion of net income and earnings per share adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt, the gain on sale of business, the impact of U.S. tax law changes, the impacts of tax-related valuation allowances and other tax-related benefits and charges as identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company believes that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides investors with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior periods’ results by excluding items that the Company does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance. The following shows the difference between net income to adjusted net income, and earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts):

For the Three Months Ended: For the Twelve Months Ended: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Adjusted net income Net income $24,151 $16,431 $97,740 $65,636 Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax 366 157 4,650 1,892 Gain on sale of business, net of tax (687) — (687) — Adjustments related to tax law changes — (288) — (288) Tax-related valuation allowances and other* (536) (3,025) 4,226 3,568 Adjusted net income $23,294 $13,275 $105,929 $70,808 Adjusted earnings per share Earnings per share $0.43 $0.29 $1.74 $1.16 Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax 0.01 — 0.08 0.03 Gain on sale of business (0.01) — (0.01) — Adjustments related to tax law changes — — — — Tax-related valuation allowances and other* (0.01) (0.05) 0.08 0.07 Adjusted earnings per share $0.42 $0.24 $1.89 $1.26

* For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, other amounts include a $7.1 million benefit, or $0.13 per share, related to tax benefits from impacts of prior period tax filing amendments.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, such as taxes paid in connection with divestitures, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended: For the Twelve Months Ended: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Adjusted free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $128,517 $125,995 $413,192 $373,210 Additions to property, plant and equipment (41,791) (42,622) (216,324) (193,344) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 2,707 9,334 11,655 15,445 Adjusted free cash flow $89,433 $92,707 $208,523 $195,311

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2020 Projected GAAP net income $104 to $147 Adjustments: Accretion of environmental liabilities 11 to 10 Depreciation and amortization 300 to 290 Interest expense, net 77 to 75 Provision for income taxes 53 to 63 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $545 to $585

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2020 Projected net cash from operating activities $405 to $455 Additions to property, plant and equipment (225) to (250) Purchase and capital improvements of corporate headquarters 20 to 25 Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 10 to 10 Projected adjusted free cash flow $210 to $240

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended: For the Twelve Months Ended: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Revenues $871,005 $858,204 $3,412,190 $3,300,303 Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below) 615,768 594,857 2,387,819 2,305,551 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,021 141,445 484,054 503,747 Accretion of environmental liabilities 2,512 2,478 10,136 9,806 Depreciation and amortization 77,397 77,939 300,725 298,625 Income from operations 52,307 41,485 229,456 182,574 Other income (expense), net 905 (4,061) 2,897 (4,510) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (12) (19) (6,131) (2,488) Gain on sale of business 687 — 687 — Interest expense, net (18,989) (20,139) (78,670) (81,094) Income before provision for income taxes 34,898 17,266 148,239 94,482 Provision for income taxes 10,747 835 50,499 28,846 Net income $24,151 $16,431 $97,740 $65,636 Earnings per share: Basic $0.43 $0.29 $1.75 $1.17 Diluted $0.43 $0.29 $1.74 $1.16 Shares used to compute earnings per share — Basic 55,806 55,927 55,845 56,148 Shares used to compute earnings per share — Diluted 56,124 56,207 56,129 56,340

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $371,991 $226,507 Short-term marketable securities 42,421 52,856 Accounts receivable, net 644,738 606,952 Unbilled accounts receivable 56,326 54,794 Deferred costs 21,746 18,770 Inventories and supplies 214,744 199,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,942 42,800 Total current assets 1,400,908 1,202,158 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,588,151 1,561,978 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 162,206 — Goodwill 525,013 514,189 Permits and other intangibles, net 419,066 441,875 Other 13,560 18,121 Total other assets 1,119,845 974,185 Total assets $4,108,904 $3,738,321 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term obligations $7,535 $7,535 Accounts payable 298,375 276,461 Deferred revenue 73,370 61,843 Accrued expenses 276,540 233,405 Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities 23,301 23,034 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 40,979 — Total current liabilities 720,100 602,278 Other liabilities: Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion 68,368 60,339 Remedial liabilities, less current portion 98,155 107,575 Long-term obligations, less current portion 1,554,116 1,565,021 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 121,020 — Deferred taxes, unrecognized tax benefits and other long-term liabilities 277,332 233,352 Total other liabilities 2,118,991 1,966,287 Total stockholders’ equity, net 1,269,813 1,169,756 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $4,108,904 $3,738,321

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands) For the Year Ended: December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $97,740 $65,636 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 300,725 298,625 Allowance for doubtful accounts 2,408 15,817 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 3,809 3,846 Accretion of environmental liabilities 10,136 9,806 Changes in environmental liability estimates (332) 2,147 Deferred income taxes 8,005 19,089 Other (income) expense, net (2,897) 4,510 Stock-based compensation 17,816 16,792 Gain on sale of business (687) — Loss on early extinguishment of debt 6,131 2,488 Environmental expenditures (18,701) (10,115) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (33,271) (79,563) Inventories and supplies (15,869) (26,958) Other current assets (14,421) (7,946) Accounts payable 7,153 46,915 Other current and long-term liabilities 45,447 12,121 Net cash from operating activities 413,192 373,210 Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (216,324) (193,344) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 11,655 15,445 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,363) (151,023) Additions to intangible assets, including costs to obtain or renew permits (3,904) (4,688) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (35,836) (44,772) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 51,202 28,723 Proceeds from sale of business, net of transactional costs 4,714 — Net cash used in investing activities (217,856) (349,659) Cash flows used in financing activities: Change in uncashed checks (3,705) 132 Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock (7,429) (3,266) Repurchases of common stock (21,390) (45,080) Deferred financing costs paid (10,079) (4,027) Payments on finance leases (586) — Premiums paid on early extinguishment of debt (2,701) (1,238) Principal payments on debt (852,535) (405,768) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount 845,000 348,250 Borrowing from revolving credit facility — 50,000 Payment on revolving credit facility — (50,000) Net cash used in financing activities (53,425) (110,997) Effect of exchange rate change on cash 3,573 (5,446) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 145,484 (92,892) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 226,507 319,399 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $371,991 $226,507 Supplemental information: Cash payments for interest and income taxes: Interest paid $60,852 $89,171 Income taxes paid 27,035 20,036 Non-cash investing activities: Property, plant and equipment accrued 30,964 15,657 Payable for estimated purchase price adjustment — 4,032

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended: Revenue December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Third Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expense),

net Direct

Revenues Third Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expense),

net Direct

Revenues Environmental Services $542,249 $35,849 $578,098 $535,426 $35,527 $570,953 Safety-Kleen 328,545 (35,022) 293,523 322,821 (34,823) 287,998 Corporate Items 211 (827) (616) (43) (704) (747) Total $871,005 $— $871,005 $858,204 $— $858,204

For the Twelve Months Ended: Revenue December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Third Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expense),

net Direct

Revenues Third Party

Revenues Intersegment

Revenues

(Expense),

net Direct

Revenues Environmental Services $2,092,363 $144,705 $2,237,068 $2,003,843 $137,351 $2,141,194 Safety-Kleen 1,318,691 (140,562) 1,178,129 1,295,355 (134,073) 1,161,282 Corporate Items 1,136 (4,143) (3,007) 1,105 (3,278) (2,173) Total $3,412,190 $— $3,412,190 $3,300,303 $— $3,300,303