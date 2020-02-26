Delek US Holdings: Falls on surprise adj. loss, lower refining margin













** Oil and gas refiner's shares down 8.3% at $23.00

** On an adjusted basis, co swings to quarterly loss; posts loss of 11 cents/shr, vs estimate of a profit of 4 cents/shr – IBES Refinitiv data

** Refining segment contribution margin fell to $161.5 mln from $235.3 mln a year earlier, negatively impacted by lower sales volumes

** 2020 capex expected to decline about 24% to $325 mln

** Brokerage Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co attributes the Q4 miss to higher costs and negative hedging impacts in refining, and lower JV income in logistics

** Says the results are difficult to decipher, but it appears that refining and logistics came in short of expectations, while retail was inline

** Current avg. rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $36

** Stock down ~31% YTD

