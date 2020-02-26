EIA weekly U.S. petroleum supply and demand













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following report:

Current

Week ——- Week Ago ——- ——- Year-Ago ——

02/21/20 02/14/20 Diff Pct Chg 2/22/19 Diff Pct Chg Crude Oil…………………….. 1,078.3 1,077.9 0.5 0 1,095.0 -16.7 -1.5 Commercial (Excluding SPR)……… 443.3 442.9 0.5 0.1 445.9 -2.5 -0.6 Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).. 635.0 635.0 0 0 649.1 -14.2 -2.2 Total Motor Gasoline…………… 256.4 259.1 -2.7 -1.0 254.9 1.4 0.6 Reformulated………………….. 0.1 0.1 0 -5.7 0.1 0 -7.4 Conventional………………….. 26.7 26.9 -0.2 -0.7 25.3 1.4 5.6 Blending Components……………. 229.7 232.2 -2.5 -1.1 229.6 0 0 Fuel Ethanol………………….. 24.7 24.8 -0.1 -0.3 23.7 1.0 4.3 Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel…………. 43.3 43.6 -0.3 -0.7 42.9 0.5 1.1 Distillate Fuel Oil……………. 138.5 140.6 -2.1 -1.5 138.4 0.1 0.1 15 ppm sulfur and Under……… 125.0 127.1 -2.0 -1.6 121.9 3.1 2.5 > 15 ppm to 500 ppm sulfur…… 3.8 3.8 0.1 2.0 5.0 -1.2 -23.4 > 500 ppm sulfur……………. 9.6 9.7 -0.1 -1.5 11.4 -1.8 -16.0 Residual Fuel Oil……………… 30.5 30.4 0.1 0.3 28.1 2.4 8.6 Propane/Propylene……………… 73.6 74.3 -0.7 -0.9 53.4 20.2 37.7 Other Oils……………………. 280.1 276.9 3.3 1.2 257.9 22.3 8.6 Unfinished Oils……………….. 95.3 93.2 2.1 2.3 88.2 7.1 8.1 Total Stocks (Including SPR)……. 1,925.4 1,927.5 -2.1 -0.1 1,894.3 31.1 1.6 Total Stocks (Excluding SPR)……. 1,290.4 1,292.5 -2.1 -0.2 1,245.2 45.3 3.6

Current Four Week Avgs Cumulative

Week — Week Ago — — Year Ago — —- Week Ending —– ——- Daily Avg ——–

02/21/20 02/14/20 Diff 2/22/19 Diff 02/21/20 2/22/19 Pct Chg 02/21/20 2/22/19 Pct Chg Crude Oil Supply

(1) Domestic Production…………… 13,000 13,000 0 12,100 900 12,975 11,975 8.4 12,982 11,929 8.8 (2) Alaska……………………. 474 481 -8 491 -17 482 494 -2.4 482 495 -2.6 (3) Lower 48………………….. 12,500 12,500 0 11,600 891 12,475 11,475 8.7 12,482 11,429 9.2 (4) Net Imports (Including SPR)……. 2,560 2,983 -423 2,558 2 3,188 3,649 -12.6 3,162 4,433 -28.7 (5) Imports…………………… 6,217 6,547 -330 5,917 300 6,589 6,699 -1.6 6,578 7,129 -7.7 (6) Commercial Crude Oil……. 6,217 6,547 -330 5,917 300 6,589 6,699 -1.6 6,578 7,129 -7.7 (7) Imports by SPR…………. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (8) Imports into SPR by Others. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 (9) Exports…………………… 3,657 3,564 93 3,359 298 3,401 3,050 11.5 3,415 2,696 26.7 (10) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. 65 59 5 -1,235 1,300 417 -3 n/a 247 104 n/a (11) Commercial Stock Change…….. 65 59 5 -1,235 1,300 417 -3 n/a 247 104 n/a (12) SPR Stock Change…………… 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 n/a 0 0 n/a (13) Adjustment……………………. 512 286 227 -3 516 306 374 n/a 407 201 n/a (14) Crude Oil Input to Refineries…… 16,008 16,210 -202 15,890 118 16,052 16,001 0.3 16,305 16,459 -0.9

Other Supply

(15) Production……………………. 7,141 7,139 2 6,759 381 7,153 6,739 6.1 7,190 6,779 6.1 (16) Natural Gas Plant Liquids……. 4,972 4,972 0 4,571 401 4,985 4,573 9.0 5,000 4,579 9.2 (17) Renewable Fuels/Oxygenate Plant. 1,124 1,109 15 1,127 -3 1,121 1,097 2.2 1,125 1,099 2.4 (18) Fuel Ethanol…………… 1,054 1,040 15 1,028 26 1,052 1,005 4.7 1,054 1,015 3.9 (19) Other………………….. 70 70 0 99 -29 70 92 -24.4 70 83 -15.8 (20) Refinery Processing Gain…….. 1,045 1,058 -13 1,061 -16 1,048 1,069 -2.0 1,065 1,100 -3.2 (21) Net Imports…………………… -3,853 -4,191 337 -2,720 -1,133 -3,702 -2,784 n/a -3,525 -2,811 n/a (22) Imports……………………. 1,687 1,535 151 2,085 -399 1,889 2,181 -13.4 1,948 2,121 -8.2 (23) Exports……………………. 5,540 5,726 -186 4,805 735 5,591 4,964 12.6 5,474 4,932 11.0 (24) Stock Change (+/build; -/draw)….. -358 -201 -158 -1,318 960 -594 -611 n/a 4 -192 n/a (25) Adjustment……………………. 230 230 0 223 7 222 218 n/a 210 213 n/a

Products Supplied

(26) Total………………………… 19,884 19,590 294 21,470 -1,587 20,319 20,786 -2.2 20,175 20,832 -3.2 (27) Finished Motor Gasoline………. 9,035 8,918 118 8,981 54 8,902 8,876 0.3 8,777 8,917 -1.6 (28) Kerosene-Type Jet Fuel……….. 1,450 1,383 68 1,943 -492 1,538 1,677 -8.3 1,587 1,654 -4.0 (29) Distillate Fuel Oil………….. 4,119 3,728 392 4,076 43 3,969 4,183 -5.1 3,887 4,205 -7.6 (30) Residual Fuel Oil……………. 292 190 102 424 -132 236 279 -15.3 257 287 -10.4 (31) Propane/Propylene……………. 1,222 1,627 -405 1,629 -407 1,545 1,760 -12.2 1,506 1,699 -11.3 (32) Other Oils………………….. 3,765 3,745 20 4,418 -652 4,128 4,011 2.9 4,161 4,070 2.3

Net Imports of Crude and Petroleum Products

(33) Total………………………… -1,294 -1,207 -86 -162 -1,132 -514 865 -159.4 -363 1,622 -122.4