EPA Recognizes PM Hotel Group’s Commitment To 100% Green Energy

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — PM Hotel Group announced today that it has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. As of January 2020, PM Hotel Group is exclusively purchasing Green power to meet 100% of the electricity needs for their entire hotel portfolio. PM Hotel Group is the first Top-100 hotel management company in the U.S. to be recognized by the EPA and to take this portfolio-wide pledge.

“We are passionate about demonstrating a genuine respect for the environment and are proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a Green Power Partner,” said Christie Berlin, Director of Sustainability + Facilities, PM Hotel Group. “Using green power helps lower our emissions footprint, while also sending an important message to our colleagues across the hospitality industry that green power is an affordable, accessible choice that can and will make a difference.”

Green power is a subset of renewable energy and includes only the renewable energy sources that provide the greatest environmental benefit. Unlike renewable energy sources, green power sources do not require time to regenerate. Green electricity is produced from solar, wind, geothermal, biogas or low impact small, hydroelectric sources. By joining the voluntary green power market, PM Hotel Group and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce Greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution while concurrently reducing their carbon footprint and supporting future clean power developments.

PM Hotel Group’s annual estimated green power usage of 3,561,814 kWh will be powered through a combination of REC purchases, bundled third-party supply agreements and utility green tariffs.

“At PM Hotel Group our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our hotels. The real threat that climate change poses requires bold change,” said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. “We are passionate about pushing ourselves to identify new ways to preserve and protect the planet by reducing our carbon footprint, supporting conservation and inspiring our associates to champion these efforts.”

In 2019 PM Hotel Group invested in programs and infrastructure across their portfolio that yielded positive results to the environmental. These included a 15% YOY increase in generated solar energy, a 7.84% YOY reduction in water usage and nearly a quarter of a million plastic water bottles saved through hydration stations in our hotels. The full 2019 Year End Sustainability report is available here. (2019 PMHG Sustainability Report)

About PM Hotel Group

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at Website – http://www.pmhotelgroup.com/

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. The Partnership currently has almost 1,500 Partners voluntarily using more than 60 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

