EPIC Crude Holdings says linefill for new Permian crude pipeline has begun













EPIC crude holdings has begun linefill – the process of filling oil in a new pipeline before commercial deliveries begin – for its new Permian crude line, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The company said earlier on Wednesday the permanent crude line, which runs from EPIC's Crane terminal to Robstown, Texas, had commenced operations.

The pipeline is expected to be in full service on April 1, 2020 with an initial capacity of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The start-up of EPIC's line has helped send crude prices in Midland, Texas to the strongest level in more than four years.

EPIC also said it had begun the clean out process and transition of the temporary crude pipeline back to NGL service.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)