Exxon Mobil: RBC cuts PT on ‘overexposed’ macro headwinds













** Brokerage RBC Capital Markets cuts PT of oil major Exxon Mobil Corp to $65 from $70

** Says XOM is facing a "synchronized" downturn across all business segments; sees more downside to earnings than most peers

** XOM is overexposed to macro headwinds, such as low prices for chemicals and NGLs, which apart from operational hiccups have led to material cuts to earnings expectations – RBC

** Says XOM can cut estimated spending in 2020 and over next five years by $3 bln-$5 bln

** Lowers estimates for XOM's 2020 EPS by 15%, 2020 capex by ~$2 bln and 2021 capex by ~$3 bln to reflect a number of project deferrals

** Also cuts PT of Chevron Corp to $125 from $130 on recent impairments to gas assets

** Says CVX divesting non-core assets could free up to $20 bln of capital for bolstering its Permian operations

