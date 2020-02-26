Fire breaks out at Marathon’s Carson refinery in California













An explosion and fire occurred in a cooling tower at Marathon Petroleum Corp's Carson refinery in California on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in a tweet.

"Marathon personnel (are) keeping flames in check via fixed ground monitors while they work to depressurize the system. LACOFD assisting." the fire department tweeted.

No injuries have been reported at this time, a Fox News affiliate reported.

Marathon, which operates the 363,000 barrel-per-day refinery, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Asha Sistla in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Anjishnu Mondal; editing by Jason Neely)