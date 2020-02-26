FTS International, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit













FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, Lance Turner, will be presenting at the Credit Suisse 25th Annual Energy Summit to be held in Vail, Colorado from March 1-4, 2020.

Mr. Turner is scheduled to present on Monday, March 2, 2020, at approximately 12:10 p.m. Mountain Time (2:10 p.m. Eastern Time). The accompanying slide presentation will be available the morning of the presentation prior to market-open, and can be accessed at www.FTSI.com/investor-relations/events.

For more information about FTS International or this event, please contact us at Investors@FTSI.com.

About FTS International

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, FTS International is one of the largest independent hydraulic fracturing service companies and one of the only vertically integrated service providers of its kind in North America.