Gordon Construction Takes Respect Minnesota Pledge, Joins State-wide Effort to Respect People and Their Opinions

Matt Gordon, the company’s Vice President and Director of Operations, said it was important to take the pledge after watching a recent forum at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. The event featured Minnesota Governor Tim Walz who was repeatedly interrupted by activist protestors, eventually forcing the Governor to leave the stage for part of the event.

“Respect is part of our company’s culture and the foundation for my community,” said Matt Gordon. “We not only need more respect here in Minnesota, but we also need to bring people together to send an important message that we all need to rise to a higher level. Watching Governor Walz not be able to have a simple conversation about important issues because others wanted to shout or disrupt the event shows me again how important Respect Minnesota and its pledge are.”

Local #49 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, and LiUNA Local 1091 join Enbridge, Precision Pipeline, Michaels Construction and Minnesota Limited who have also recently taken the pledge. Others who have signed it include the cities of Montrose, Hill City, Thief River Falls, Bagley, Plummer, LaPrairie, and Clearbrook. Chambers of commerce from Thief River Falls, Brainerd and St. Cloud, along with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, have also joined the Respect effort

Respect Minnesota’s goal is to create a broader community view to bring people together and ensure that citizens of Minnesota will be respected. It includes a set of values on how to collaborate and create a safe working environment.

Show and Give Respect

Be Inclusive

Committed to Common Ground

Accepting of Responsibility

Willing to Listen

Respecting the Environment

Respecting the Process and the People Who Make it Work

It is built around a pledge to honor and respect people and their opinions and to provide a safe environment for everyone during the planning, permitting and construction of infrastructure projects, such as the Line 3 Replacement Project.

I support free speech and a safe environment for everyone.

I will listen, be inclusive and look for common ground.

I will respect others, our natural environment, and local communities.

I will respect the cultural heritage and history of indigenous people.

I will be accountable for my words and actions and abide by the law.

About Gordon Construction

Gordon Construction of Mahnomen, Inc. is a Native American owned construction business located on the White Earth Reservation in northern Minnesota. Established in 1983, Gordon Construction of Mahnomen, Inc. has grown from a small excavating construction company to a successful general contractor. Gordon Construction is a certified Hubzone business. It is a full-service construction company with extensive experience in the following market sectors: Oil and Gas, Education, Healthcare, Gaming, Government/Municipal, Airports, Retail/Office, Cultural, Hotel/Hospitality, Residential, Recreation, Roads, Sewer/Water, Flood Mitigation, and Land Clearing. To learn more please visit gcmahnomen.com

About Respect Minnesota

Minnesotans are passionate about the history of the state and are invested in leaving a great state for future generations. Respect Minnesota was founded to create a broader community view to bring people together and ensure that citizens of Minnesota will be respected. This effort will establish clear values on how to collaborate and create a safe working environment. To learn more please visit respectminnesota.org