Guyana government launches search for company to market its crude













Guyana's government on Wednesday launched a search for a company to market its share of crude produced at the offshore Liza well, where an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium began producing oil in December.

The South American country's government is entitled to a share of the oil produced, and has said it was seeking a marketing agent to help it export the crude. In a statement on its website, Guyana's Department of Energy said companies wishing to participate should submit an expression of interest by March 12.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)