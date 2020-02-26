BOE Report

Guyana government launches search for company to market its crude

0 Comments

Guyana's government on Wednesday launched a search for a company to market its share of crude produced at the offshore Liza well, where an Exxon Mobil Corp-led consortium began producing oil in December.

The South American country's government is entitled to a share of the oil produced, and has said it was seeking a marketing agent to help it export the crude. In a statement on its website, Guyana's Department of Energy said companies wishing to participate should submit an expression of interest by March 12.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)

OSY Rentals