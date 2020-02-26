Houlihan Lokey Grows Its Oil & Gas Group With Experienced Hire













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Shane Sealy has joined the firm as a Managing Director in the Oil & Gas Group. Mr. Sealy is based in Houston and is responsible for advising upstream companies on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, restructurings, and capital markets transactions.

Mr. Sealy joins Houlihan Lokey with more than 16 years of domestic and international oil and gas advisory experience. Most recently, he was with Intrepid Financial Partners, where he was a Managing Director responsible for coverage of upstream clients. Prior to Intrepid, Mr. Sealy was a Managing Director at Evercore, where he established the firm’s Asia oil and gas advisory business and executed upstream transactions for clients across the region and in the U.S. He has also held roles at Scotiabank and Navigant Consulting. Over the course of his career, Mr. Sealy has advised on more than $75 billion of oil and gas asset acquisition and divestiture, corporate M&A, restructuring, and capital-raising transactions.

“Shane exemplifies two key elements of Houlihan Lokey’s Oil & Gas Group: an outstanding breadth of advisory expertise in nearly every type of situation or market condition and the ability to deliver superior results for upstream clients in any region around the world,” said J.P. Hanson, Head of the Oil & Gas Group. “We are confident that both our clients and our global platform will benefit tremendously from Shane’s experience, and we’re thrilled that he has joined the firm.”

“I’m delighted to join one of the largest energy teams in financial services and help provide our upstream clients with a full suite of advisory services across all of Houlihan Lokey’s businesses, including corporate finance, restructuring, and valuation and other advisory services. The opportunities and challenges in the oil and gas sector require a unique blend of sector knowledge, execution expertise, and a genuinely global footprint, and I’m excited to add my experience to that service offering and deliver the independent, best-in-class advice for which the firm is known,” said Mr. Sealy.

Mr. Sealy holds a B.B.A. in Finance with honors from the University of Texas at Austin.

With more than 60 investment bankers located in six offices around the world, Houlihan Lokey’s Energy Group provides superior service and achieves outstanding results for its clients in M&A and A&D advisory, capital raising, and restructuring as well as financial and board advisory services. The group employs a dedicated subsector-specific model to cover the entire energy spectrum, with experienced senior-level bankers dedicated to each sector coverage area across eight energy sectors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past five consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past six consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters).