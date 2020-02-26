NGL Energy Partners LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference













TULSA, Okla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) today announced that it will participate in the 2020 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, Florida on February 26, 2020. Members of NGL’s management team will be presenting at the conference and will participate in a series of one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community.

NGL’s slide presentation referenced at the Conference will be available on NGL’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com on the “Presentations” sub-tab under the “Investor Relations” section on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP is a Delaware limited partnership. NGL owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business with three primary business units: Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, and Liquids. For further information, visit the Partnership’s website at www.nglenergypartners.com.