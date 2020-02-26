Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Pandemic fears jolt stock markets













Video Transcript:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. The World Health Organization says countries need to shift their mindset in preparing for an outbreak for the Coronavirus. Bruce Aylward, Head of the joint WHO-China mission on the outbreak, told reporters that Chinaâs mobilization to handle the outbreak showed how aggressive policy steps could curb the diseaseâs spread. The comments come as Asia reported hundreds of new Coronavirus cases and the United States warned of an inevitable pandemic.

We keep hearing the debate on TV and everywhere which fascinates me, is this a pandemic or not. Folks, this is a rapidly escalating epidemic in different places that we have got to tackle super fast to prevent a pandemic. Itâs actually, what China demonstrates is where this goes is within the control of our decisions to apply this kind of rigor and approach to this disease.

Now, those fears of a pandemic sent Asian stocks tumbling again. Michael McCarthy, Chief Market Strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, says what weâre seeing is share markets are playing catch-up. A corrective bounce in equities is possible. We still have a lot of downward momentum. Now, the Nikkei was weighed by growing concerns the virus could force the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. The Hong Kong government has announced the largest relief fund in a decade. The measure includes tax breaks for companies and HKD10,000 for each permanent resident. Financial Secretary Paul Chan says it will ease the economic impact brought by last yearâs protests and the outbreak of Coronavirus. The city reported its first budget deficit in 15 years of about 1.3% of GDP. Chan says he expects deficits for the next five years. Crude prices deferred on either side of the game line as investors covered short positions. Hideshi Matsunaga, an Analyst at Sunward Trading, says expectations for additional production cuts by OPEC and its partners are also lending support. As many part of China ease travel curbs, manufacturing hubs in the East and South are seeing hundreds of thousands of migrant workers returning to work. About 180 million workers have returned from their hometowns to work since February 10 when China ended the prolonged Lunar New Year holiday. Donald Trump says heâs optimistic about a comprehensive trade deal with India. The US and India have been trying to close differences over farm goods, medical devices, digital trade, and proposed new tariffs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pulling all the stops for Trumpâs visit as the two countries deepen ties to counter the economic and military weight of China.

Prime Minister Modi is forging bilateral economic relationships that is fair and reciprocal. Our teams have made tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement and Iâm optimistic we can reach a deal that will be of great importance to both countries.

Now a look at some companies in the news then and analysts say Hong Kong banks face at least two quarters of worsening asset quality and slowing loan growth as the Coronavirus outbreak hits trade and consumer banking. They say lenders including HSBC and Standard Chartered are seeing a drop in demand from mortgages, credit card usage, and corporate loans. Rio Tinto has posted its best underlying earnings since 2011 on higher iron ore prices. But itâs warning that the Coronavirus outbreak could hurt business in the short term. Underlying earnings came in at $10.4 billion, slightly below analystsâ estimates. The Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab has secured $856 million from Japanese investors. MUFG, Japanâs biggest bank by assets, was the biggest contributor. Grab is seeking to expand into financial services and will use the funding to offer lending, insurance, and wealth management products. And thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. I am Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.