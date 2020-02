Offshore drilling firm Seadrill

said on Thursday the recent recovery of rig markets had slowed at the start of 2020, and that discussions with creditors on how to handle its massive debts would continue.

The company booked $39 million in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter, in line with its own guidance of $40 million made late last year.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)