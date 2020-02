Royal Dutch Shell Plc shut the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 211,270 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery on Wednesday for an overhaul, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell shut the 130,000 bpd VPS-1 CDU for an overhaul expected to take 30 days to complete, the sources said

