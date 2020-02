Total SA restarted the reformer on Tuesday night at its 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, Gulf Coast market sources said on Wednesday.

The reformer is operating at about 75% of its 35,000-bpd capacity to maintain catalyst supply, the sources said. The unit had been shut for about a month of repairs.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)