U.S. crude stocks edge higher, product inventories drop -EIA













U.S. crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 452,000 barrels in the week ended Feb. 21 to 443.3 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 906,000 barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 202,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 1.5 percentage points in the week.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week to 256.4 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.2 million-barrel drop.​

Distillate stockpiles , which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.1 million barrels in the week to 138.5 million barrels, versus expectations for a 1.7 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net U.S. crude imports fell last week by 423,000 bpd in the last week, EIA said.

